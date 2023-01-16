Commitment of traders report (COT): 16th January 2023

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 16, 2023 9:02 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 10th January 2023:

  • Large speculators reduced net-short exposure to JPY futures by 11.5k contracts last week
  • Net-short exposure to GBP futures increased by 9.2k contracts
  • Traders were net-long exposure to NZD futures for a fourth week
  • Large speculators were their most bearish on CAD futures since August 2020

 

 

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 10th January 2023:

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on gold in 28 weeks
  • Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold futures to a 37-week high
  • Traders flipped to net-long exposure to copper futures
  • Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to copper futures to its most bullish level since April

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY Gold Oil
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
Today 04:22 AM
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Yesterday 07:27 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest COT articles

Research
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 7, 2025 12:36 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Research
      Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 9, 2024 06:04 AM
        japan_09
        Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2024 05:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.