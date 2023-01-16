Commitment of traders report (COT): 16th January 2023

View the latest commitment of traders reports
Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 10th January 2023:
- Large speculators reduced net-short exposure to JPY futures by 11.5k contracts last week
- Net-short exposure to GBP futures increased by 9.2k contracts
- Traders were net-long exposure to NZD futures for a fourth week
- Large speculators were their most bearish on CAD futures since August 2020
- Large speculators were their most bullish on gold in 28 weeks
- Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold futures to a 37-week high
- Traders flipped to net-long exposure to copper futures
- Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to copper futures to its most bullish level since April
