Commitment of traders report (COT):

April 23, 2023 10:02 AM
View the latest commitment of traders reports  

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 18th April 2023:

  • GBP futures traders flipped to net-long exposure for the first time since February 2022
  • Large speculators reduced net-short exposure to CAD futures by -18%
  • Net-short exposure to AUD futures rose to a 2-week high
  • Traders were their least bullish on DXY futures since July 2021
  • Net-short exposure to the 10-year treasury note was at its most bearish level since October 2018
  • Net-short exposure to the 2-year note fell to its most bearish level in 6-weeks

 

Commitment of traders – British pound futures (GBP):

Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure for the first time since February 2022, thanks to another set of hot wage and employment figures released on Tuesday (the cut off point for the weekly report, which is released the following Friday). And given that  inflation data remained in double digits and the British pound is the second strongest FX major this year (behind CHF), we suspect traders will become increasingly net-log this week.

20230424cotGBPfx

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 18th April 2023:

  • Traders flipped to net-long copper futures for the first time in 11 weeks
  • Net-long exposure to silver futures rose to an 11-week high
  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures fell at its fastest weekly rate in over four years

 

 

