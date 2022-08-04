Czech National Bank leaves rates unchanged despite soaring inflation; USD/CZK

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 4, 2022 8:35 PM
29 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged earlier today at 7%.  Some analysts saw a chance of a hike by as much as 50bps, as the central bank has tightened rates by 675bps since June 2021.  In addition, the Czech National Bank said that it would use all available tools to contain excess volatility in the Koruna. The June CPI, released on July 13th, showed that inflation increased to its highest reading since December 1993 at 17.2% YoY as food and energy prices continued to rise!  The July CPI for the Czech Republic will be released next week. However, the preliminary Q2 GDP fell to 0.2% from 0.9% in Q1, though analysts were expecting a reading of -0.4%.

The USD/CZK has been moving higher in an ascending wedge pattern since mid-February, when Russia began building up troops on the Ukraine border.  On the day of the invasion, USD/CZK rose over 2%,  Over the course of the next 6 days, the emerging market pair moved from a low of 21.9563 to a high of 23.9246, an increase of nearly 9.3%.  Price held just below horizontal resistance at the highs from June 2020 near 23.9981.  The pair then pulled back, but began making higher highs and higher lows, forming an ascending wedge. On July 12th, USD/CZK reached its highest level since the week of May 25th, 2020, as the pair ran into additional horizontal resistance. USD/CZK is currently trading near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of May 25th, 2021, near 24.0297.  Notice how price made 3 higher highs as the RSI made 3 lower highs, just as we saw with AUD/NZD. This is a sign that USD/CZK may be ready for a pullback.

20220804 usdczk daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Expectations are that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge.  The target for the pattern is a 100% retracement, which in this case is near 21.1523.  However, if price is to get there, it will first have to pass through the bottom trendline of the ascending wedge near 23.8100 and then horizontal support at 22.9325 and 22.2692. However, if USD/CZK is just pulling back in an uptrend, the first level of resistance is at the highs from July 12th and prior resistance near 24.6469. If price continues higher, the next resistance level is at the top trendline of the pattern, near 25.2000.

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged at 7% today, despite the latest inflation reading of 17.2% YoY.  Will the USD/CZK continue to move higher?  It could, however it may have to wait until after the July inflation reading next week.  And don’t forget about the ascending wedge and the price/RSI pattern.  If price breaks below the bottom trendline of the wedge, it could retracement 100% of the move!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CZK Czech

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.