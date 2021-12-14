Diamonds at NASDAQ 100 highs

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 14, 2021 7:02 PM
13 views
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Today is the day before the final FOMC meeting of 2021, and although it seems certain that committee members will vote to increase the pace of tapering bond purchases due to higher inflation, the question remains: “How much will they increase the pace of tapering?”. Additionally, what will members’ forecasts for inflation and growth look like, as well as the dot plot?  Will the Omicron variant of the coronavirus play a role in the Feds guidance? Don’t forget as well that the trading year is coming to an end. Large funds who made money this year on stock index advances seem to be taking profits off the table due to the uncertainties surrounding the FOMC outcome and illiquid markets that usually come with year end.

What will inflation look like in 2022?  See our inflation outlook!

The NASDAQ 100 is leading the pack on the selloff from the attempted recent bounce back towards all-time highs.  The tech heavy stock index made all-time highs on November 22nd, before pulling back to the 50-Day Moving Average near 15800. Price then bounced and tried to take out the all-time highs, but sellers overtook buyers near 16413, hitting stops along the way as the tech heavy index sold off.

See our  2022 stock indices outlook

In doing so, the NASDAQ 100 is forming a beautiful “Diamond”, which is considered a reversal pattern.  The target for the break of a diamond is the height of the pattern added to the breakdown point. In this case, it points towards the lows from early October and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of May 13th to the recent all-time highs, near 14414.25.   This is also near horizontal support from the lows in early October.  The first support level ahead of the diamond target is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe at 15313, which also confluences with an upward sloping trendline. Below there is horizontal support at 14996, the 50% retracement level at 14863.75 and the 200-Day Moving Average crosses right at the target, near 14624.

  20211214 ndq daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NASDAQ 100 now:  Login or open a new account!

 

If the NASDAQ 100 bounces, resistance is at Monday’s highs of 16413, which is also trendline resistance and then the all-time highs at 16767.50.

Nervousness ahead of the Fed and profit taking heading into year-end appear to be taking a toll on stock indices.  In the NASDAQ 100, it appears that all-time highs and diamonds may not last forever!

Learn more about index trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Stock indices Trade Ideas Nasdaq FOMC

Latest market news

Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Today 05:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise after Meta earnings boost, GDP data
Today 01:02 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Today 10:56 AM
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
Today 09:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:54 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Today 05:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stock indices articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
By:
Joshua Warner
March 30, 2023 02:09 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 27, 2023 03:46 PM
      Research
      Stocks off lows after dollar, yields collapsed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 10, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        S&P on the edge after Powell-inspired drop
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 8, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.