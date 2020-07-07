EU indices down this morning TA focus on Electrocomponents

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 7, 2020 5:32 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks advanced further. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.58%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 1.64%, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.49%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 2.09%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
90% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
77% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 58% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
47% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 44% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.67pt to 27.6, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Technology
3mths relative low: Telecom., Retail, Food & Beverage, Media

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, automobiles & parts, technology

Europe worst 3 sectors
utilities, telecommunications, retail

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.43% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -25bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: May Industrial Production MoM, exp.: -17.9%
UK 07:00: Q1 Labour Productivity QoQ final, exp.: 0.3%
FR 07:45: May Current Account, exp.: E-5.4B
FR 07:45: May Balance of Trade, exp.: E-5B
UK 08:30: Jun Halifax House Price Idx MoM, exp.: -0.2%
UK 08:30: Jun Halifax House Price Idx YoY, exp.: 2.6%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD eased to 1.1307 while GBP/USD was little changed at 1.2492. USD/JPY edged up to 107.41. This morning, government data showed that Japan's household spending declined 16.2% on year in May (-11.8% expected). AUD/USD slid to 0.6957 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rates decision.

Spot gold slipped to $1,783 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
JD Sports Fashion, a sports-fashion retailer, announced full-year results: "Revenue increased by 30% to £6,110.8 million (2019: £4,717.8 million) with strong total like for like sales growth in global Sports Fashion fascias of 12% including highly encouraging growth of more than 10% in the core UK and Republic of Ireland Sports Fashion fascias. (...) Group EBITDA before exceptional items on a comparable accounting basis increased by 28% to £623.6 million (2019: £488.4 million). (...) Reported profit before tax increased by 3% to £348.5 million (2019: £339.9 million)."

Whitbread, a hotel and restaurant group, reported that 1Q total sales declined 79.4% on year, saying: "In the UK we currently have over 270 hotels open and expect the majority of the remainder of the estate to be open by the end of July. In Germany all of our 19 operational hotels are open, including 13 that were refurbished and rebranded as Premier Inn during the lock-down period. (...) As expected, our Q1 performance reflects the impact of the closure of our hotel and restaurant operations, in both the UK and Germany, at the end of March."

Micro Focus, a software and IT company, posted 1H results: "The Group recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $922.2m in the period (30 April 2019: $nil) attributable to the increased economic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, (...) As a result, the Group generated a statutory operating loss from continuing operations of $906.7m (30 April 2019: Operating profit of $32.6m)."

Electrocomponents, an industrial and electronics products distributor, issued a 1Q trading update: "Q1 revenue declined 11% on a like-for-like basis with trading trends improving across the quarter as mobility restrictions eased in our key markets. The Group exited the quarter with a like-for-like revenue decline of 7% in June." From a chartist point of view, the share started to consolidate its recent gains. The stock remains in sight of a key resistance at 731p, supported by a rising trendline. Furthermore, the 20DMA is still playing a support role. Above 650p look for a further rise towards the horizontal resistance at 731p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Ferrexpo, a commodity trading and mining company, published a 2Q production report: "2Q 2020 pellet production up 5% to 2.9MT (1Q 2020: 2.7MT). (...) 1H 2020 pellet production up 5% to 5.6MT (1H 2019: 5.4MT). (...) 1H 2020 sales volumes increased by c.21% to 6.1MT (1H 2019: 5.0MT), reflecting de-stocking."

SSE, an energy company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.

#GERMANY#
German industrial production rose 7.8% on month in May (+11.1% expected), according to the government.

HeidelbergCement, a building materials supplier, reported that it will book a 3.4 billion euros (before tax) impairment of goodwill and tangible fixed assets, citing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Commerzbank, a banking group, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.

#ITALY#
Italgas, a natural gas distributor, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Citigroup.

#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a pharmaceutical group, said the European Commission has approved its Enerzair Breezhaler, including the first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside a treatment for uncontrolled asthma.

Credit Suisse, a banking group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at UBS.

#SCANDINAVIA#
Kone, an engineering group, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at UBS.


EX-DIVIDEND
Axa: E0.73, LVMH: E2.6

Related tags: Equities Forex Indices Commodities

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 11:29 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Today 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Today 02:19 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:19 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:56 AM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 05:01 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 06:33 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.