EU indices down this morning TA focus on ING Groep

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 10, 2020 5:32 AM
2 views
Downward trend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.77%. Germany's DAX 30 was little changed, France's CAC 40 sank 1.21%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.73%.


EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
78% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
46% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 61% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
42% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 45% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.88pt to 30.45, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Chemicals, Technology
3mths relative low: Telecom., Media, Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, basic resources, health care


Europe worst 3 sectors
energy, banks, utilities


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.44% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -22bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 07:45: May Industrial Production MoM, exp.: -20.1%
FR 09:00: IEA Oil Market Report


MORNING TRADING

In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD fell further to 1.1271 and GBP/USD slid to 1.2586. USD/JPY slipped to 107.09. This morning, official data showed that Japan's PPI dropped 1.6% on year in June (-2.0% expected).

Spot gold remained subdued at $1,802 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Great Portland Estates, a property developer, released a trading update for the quarter to June 30: "69% of June rent collected to date including amounts covered by rent deposits; 82% of March rent now collected including drawn deposits; (...) £4.3 million of new rent signed in quarter. Market lettings 4.4% ahead of March 2020 ERV."

RSA Insurance Group, a general insurance company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#GERMANY - AUSTRIA#
GEA Group, a food processing technology company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.


#BENELUX#
ING Groep, a financial group, plans to close 42 branch offices out of a total of 170 in Netherlands, according to Dutch newspaper Telegraaf. From a chartist point of view, the share consolidates in a bearish channel and is trying to push below the key overlap at 6 euros. Moreover, the RSI is capped since june by a declining trend line. Below 5.4 euros look towards the horizontal support at 4.5 euros and 3.5 euros in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#SWITZERLAND#

EMS Chemie, a speciality chemicals group, reported that 1H EBIT declined 27.6% on year to 229 million Swiss franc on net sales of 849 million Swiss franc, down 26.4% (-21.6% organic growth). The company said: "Based on the extraordinary market slump, EMS continues to expect net operating income (EBIT) for 2020 to be below previous year."


EX-DIVIDEND
Amadeus IT: E0.5994

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Yesterday 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Yesterday 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:21 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
      Downward trend
      Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      April 11, 2023 09:15 AM
        Research
        WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 5, 2023 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.