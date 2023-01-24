EU markets ease on mixed European PMIs

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 24, 2023 12:52 PM
16 views
Downward trend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stock indices continued to head lower by mid-morning session after the latest Consumer Confidence and PMI data failed to inspire fresh buying this morning. The losses were mild, however, as investors looked forward to the publication of US PMI data and with Microsoft set to kick off US tech company earnings results.

Although the latest European PMI numbers beat expectations, the upside surprise was minimal and there were some downside surprises on a country level, with French and UK services, and German manufacturing, all disappointing expectations. The UK’s dominant services sector PMI slumped to a two-year low. The cost-of-living crisis is getting worse. This was also evident on Friday when the UK retail sales came in much weaker. The economic outlook across Europe remains highly uncertain, which calls for caution in terms of excessive risk taking.

 

Eurozone PMI recap

 

The (kind of) good:

  • Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI 48.8 vs. 48.4 expected and 47.8 last
  • Eurozone Flash Services PMI 50.7 vs. 50.0 expected and 49.8 last
  • UK Flash manufacturing PMI 46.7 vs 45.4 expected and 45.3 last

The bad:

  • France January flash services PMI 49.2 vs 49.8 expected
  • Germany January flash manufacturing PMI 47.0 vs 47.9 expected

The ugly:

  • UK Services PMI 48.0 (a 2-year low) vs. 49.6 expected and 49.9 last

 

So, overall, I don’t think the PMI data were great and the market seems to agree, with the euro and European indices both easing off earlier levels. Overall, things didn’t worsen materially, yet the improvement was not much either, with the PMIs suggesting no or very little growth overall despite the winter proving to be less harsh than expected. Concerns remain elevated about inflation being so high.

DAX still in uptrend despite weakness

 

The DAX has sold off a little, although it still remains in a bull trend after its impressive performance in recent months. The bears have a lot of work to do to cause a proper reversal. Key short-term support comes in around 14925. Below this, the next level of potential support is at 14677 – the December high.  If we start to see the breakdown of some support levels, only then will the bears get excited.

DAX

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices Germany 40 PMI Manufacturing PMI Services PMI

Latest market news

AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Dollar firm on rate hike fears as global FX markets tumble
Yesterday 05:40 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:00 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:46 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Unemployment rises and wages jump – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:08 AM
        Market chart
        GBP/USD, EUR/USD implied vols pick up ahead of key data: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:44 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.