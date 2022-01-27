European Open: Futures markets open lower as bears retain their grip

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 27, 2022 6:29 AM
7 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -132.4 points (-1.9%) and currently trades at 6,829.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -778.65 points (-2.88%) and currently trades at 26,232.68
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -625.1 points (-2.57%) and currently trades at 23,664.80
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -67.95 points (-0.45%) and currently trades at 15,158.36

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -138.5 points (-1.87%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,331.28
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -111 points (-2.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,053.60
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -359 points (-2.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,100.39

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -398 points (-1.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -222.5 points (-1.57%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -59.25 points (-1.36%)

20220127moversFOREXfx

Equity markets continued to sell off overnight with traders having to quickly adjust to their red monitors. The majority of benchmarks fell over -1% with some indices in China and Japan falling over -2%. The Nikkei is a clear underperformer as it also has the stronger yen to contend with.

The short end of the yield curve continued to rise in the US overnight, with the 2-year hitting a fresh high of 1.196%. The Fed signalled they’re on track to move ahead with hikes, with some now speculating five hikes this year. The US dollar moved higher against all expect the yen, driving NZD/USD to a fresh 14-month low and now trades just above 0.6600. New Zealand’s inflation report was overshadowed by the risk-off tone which has continued to sweep its way across global markets. NZD was broadly lower against all majors and the Australian dollar was down against al except the Kiwi.

STOXX 600 – corrective bounce complete?

20220127stoxxFX

We noted in a video on Monday that prices were on the cusp of breaking trend support. It fell hard and fast, found support around 455 and a two-day countertrend rally stalled around the monthly S1, just below the broken trendline. Given futures markets are pointing lower then we suspect its two-day bounce has complete its move and prices are now poised to break to new lows.

 

Metals feel the weight of FOMC

Gold suffered its worst session in 18 yesterday, and extended losses overnight. Currently trading around 1815 it looks like bears want to drive this back to 1800, near its 200-day eMA. Silver is currently lower for a fifth consecutive day and trades around 23.30.

Elsewhere in commodities, WTI has pulled back to 86.50 after reaching a high of 88.00 yesterday. Its daily trend structure remains bullish above 82.0

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220127moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4218.37 (1.33%) 26 January 2022

  • 266 (75.78%) stocks advanced and 81 (23.08%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 6 fell to new lows
  • 36.18% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 28.49% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 7.69% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.60% - 4imprint Group PLC (FOUR.L)
  • + 7.39% - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)
  • + 6.35% - Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USAB.L)

Underperformers:

  • -14.5% - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)
  • -9.39% - Quilter PLC (QLT.L)
  • -6.86% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220127calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas STOXX

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 21st June 2023
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Inverted yield curve hints at recession
Yesterday 05:44 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges Back Down Under
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
Yesterday 03:15 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks slip after last week’s rally
Yesterday 01:02 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie pairs move lower following the RBA minutes
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:51 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 20th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 19, 2023 10:33 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open 19th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 18, 2023 10:40 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.