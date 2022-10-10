GBP/USD in focus bond as yields jump despite BoE’s new plan

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 10, 2022 5:37 PM
52 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bank of England will be under pressure to do even more to calm financial markets, as investors continue to ask questions about their now beefed-up plans aimed at reducing the risk over the UK’s financial stability.

The BoE announced new measures aimed at ensuring an "orderly end" to its emergency bond buying scheme which ends on Friday. It will increase the amount of bonds it can buy this week, effectively doing whatever is necessary to stop the bond market rout. But with the deadline of the emergency plan approaching, investors are concerned there will be increased levels of volatility again once the scheme ends.

Investors know full well that the BoE’s plans to address the rapidly rising borrowing costs were temporary, and that its main focus remained on withdrawing monetary stimulus and tightening monetary policy, all in order to help fight near double digit inflation.

So, there remains a great deal of uncertainty over how it will achieve an "orderly end" to its emergency bond buying scheme. Traders might wait for the BoE to step aside, and then punish bonds – and pound – once more. I reckon the BoE needed to keep the bond buying programme a bit longer, and without pre-committing to a specific data, for the plan to have worked better. Maybe they will realise they made a mistake and re-assess the situation later on this week.

Also not helping the situation is the simultaneous rate hikes. At the weekend, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden indicated that the BoE fully intends to charge forward on interest rate hikes.

"However difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course and set monetary policy to return inflation to achieve the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, consistent with the remit given to us."

But the big 30+ basis points jump in 30-year yields today means the pressure is growing on the BoE to come up with an even bolder plan, or risk letting the GBP/USD slide towards parity.

The yield on the 30-year debt has climbed to a high so far of 4.75%, very close to the post-intervention peak of 5.12%. The 10-year yield was also nearing its recent highs:

uk yields

Yields on bonds with short-term maturities also shot higher. In response, the pound slid to near the $1.10 handle.

GBP/USD

With the cable unable to hold the kick-back recovery, and now back below a few key technical levels, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. If it breaks, the next potential support below 1.10 is around 1.0915, which was formerly resistance. Loose that and there will be a risk the GBP/USD might head back down and to 1.05, potentially en route to re-test the late September low at 1.0345.

 

Related tags: GBP/USD Bond Yields BOE Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
April 14, 2023 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
April 14, 2023 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP/USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
By:
David Song
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
    Research
    European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 5, 2023 05:53 AM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 30, 2023 07:16 AM
        Market chart
        Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 28, 2023 07:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.