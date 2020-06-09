Gold Intraday Upside Potential Likely to be Limited

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 9, 2020 11:18 PM
5 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot gold climbed 1.0% on day to $1,715 yesterday, extending its rebound for a second straight session after a surprising growth in U.S. jobs reported last Friday. We stick to our view that gold is due for a deeper price correction in the short term, as the latest jobs report suggested that economic recovery is ongoing.


The U.S. Federal Reserve will release its monetary statement later today, even though it is likely to maintain a cautious view on the economic outlook, the resilience of labour market should be acknowledged.


From a technical point of view, the upside potential for spot gold appears to be limited as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it is trading within a bearish channel drawn from May 18, and is approaching the upper boundary of the channel. Bearish investors might consider $1,730 as the nearest resistance, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline. Below this level, prices are likely to retreat to test the 1st and 2nd support at $1,700 and $1,689 respectively. Alternatively, bullish investors may wait to see a clear break through from $1,730, which would trigger a further rebound to test the next resistances at $1,745 and $1,754.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities Fed FOMC

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 3, 2023 07:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.