Index in focus: Germany’s DAX nearing 2022 lows after record-high Eurozone inflation

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 31, 2022 8:00 PM
29 views
downtrend chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The big economic release of the day was the Eurozone Flash CPI estimate for August, and as my colleague Fiona Cincotta outlined, it came in hotter than expected, hitting a record high of 9.1% year-over-year. Despite worries about surging energy prices (up 38% y/y, even before cold winter weather arrives) driving the continent into recession, the ECB will be forced to act aggressively to fight inflation at next week’s monetary policy meeting; indeed, economists at both Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are calling for a 75bps interest rate hike after the record inflation figure.

Hopes of higher rates have made the euro the strongest of the major currencies today, but European indices closed notably lower. Germany’s DAX index (Germany 40) is the region’s most important index, and traders have pushed it down to close at its lowest level in six weeks today. Looking at the chart, the DAX has little in the way of support until the 2022 lows in the 12,500 level, and if bulls fail to defend that key area, a continuation toward the October 2020 lows in the mid-11,000s could be next:

FXDAX08312022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Even if the index manages to bounce off the 12,500 level, sellers will likely pile in on any move above 13,000. Only a confirmed break back above the 200-day EMA near 14,000 would erase the medium-term bearish bias.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Dax GER40 Indices Inflation eurozone inflation

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
Yesterday 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
Yesterday 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Yesterday 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Yesterday 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dax articles

Research
GBP/USD forecast, DAX forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 18, 2023 07:13 AM
    Research
    Oil, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 14, 2023 07:29 AM
      USD/CAD, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 6, 2023 07:19 AM
        Germany flag
        DAX, GBP/USD forecasts: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 4, 2023 07:11 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.