Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 summer recovery at risk

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 24, 2022 4:48 PM
23 views
Downward trend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US indices are trading fairly quietly for the second straight day as traders soak up the end of the summer and avoid getting too committed ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday (see our full preview of the highly-anticipated event here).

The pause gives us an opportunity to establish the key levels to watch on one of our most-widely traded indices, the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100). As the chart below shows, the index rallied nearly 25% off the June lows to last week’s peak, but sellers have aggressively pushed prices down in recent days, leaving the Nasdaq 100 testing a key previous support/resistance zone around 12,900. This area put a floor under prices in March and April, and once the index broke below it, it acted as resistance in early June; coincidentally, the 50-day EMA also sits in the upper 12,000s, strengthening the importance of that area for technical traders:

FXNASDAQ10008242022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Interestingly, our traders have flipped back to a bullish position in the index following last week’s selloff. According to our internal data, roughly two-thirds of the outstanding volume on the StoneX Retail platforms (FOREX.com and City Index) was on the short side throughout last week; this week, that’s flipped to about 60% net long, suggesting that our traders are expecting a bounce in the index on balance.

Will they be correct in their (slight) bias? Time will tell, but given the weakness in other risk assets and our expectation of a relatively hawkish speech from Chairman Powell on Friday, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a break lower heading into September. In that scenario, the next level of support to watch would be around 12,200.

Meanwhile, a confirmed bounce from this key level could take the index back toward the summer highs and the 661.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-June fall at 13,700 in September.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Tech Stocks Nasdaq Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 5, 2023 07:13 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 30, 2023 07:32 PM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 30, 2023 02:09 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 24, 2023 08:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.