Market Brief Yield Curve Inverts Panic Ensues

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 14, 2019 6:01 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: Currency market volatility was relatively constrained given the sharp moves in US equity markets. The safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc were the strongest major currencies, while the risk-sensitive commodity dollars (aussie, kiwi, and loonie) were the weakest.
  • In addition to the yield curve inversion (see below), an outright contraction in German Q2 GDP and weaker-than-expected Chinese Industrial Production figures raised fears about the macroeconomic environment. Continued tweets from President Trump criticizing the Federal Reserve did little to reassure traders.
  • Commodities: Gold gained nearly 1% on the day while oil (WTI) shed about 3.5%

 

  • US indices reversed yesterday’s gains and more as traders panicked after the 10yr-2yr yield spread inverted, leading to one of Wall Street’s worst days of the year (-3% for major indices).
  • All eleven sectors fell on the day, though Utilities (XLU) held up the most. Energy (XLE) was the biggest loser on the day.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Shares in retailer Overstock.com (OSTK, -23%) are in freefall after the company’s CEO espoused conspiracy theories about a “deep state” plot against him.
    • Previous IPO darling Luckin Coffee (LK) dumped 17% after reporting downbeat earnings.
    • Marijuana firm Tilray (TLRY) shed 15% on disappointing earnings.


Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Indices start to reprice risk ahead of the Fed’s rate announcement
Today 05:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
Today 12:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:50 AM
Gold outlook: Will Fed trigger rally or sell-off?
Today 11:20 AM
Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:42 AM
FTSE 100 rebounds from 3 week lows as Lloyds beat expectations
Today 06:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Federal reserve Eagle
USD/JPY analysis: All quiet ahead of FOMC, but volatility is expected
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:06 AM
    Research
    AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:58 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY’s big bearish reversal ahead of the Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 07:31 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD outlook: ECB could deliver hawkish surprise - preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.