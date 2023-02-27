New Zealand consumers are not helping out NZD/USD as it trades at 3-month lows

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
February 27, 2023 9:18 PM
104 views
downtrend chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

New Zealand released its Q4 2022 Retail Sales data early on Monday.  The actual print was -0.6% vs an expectation of +1.7% and a Q3 print of +0.6%.  A large part of the drop was goods produced in manufacturing and electronics.  However, there was a large pickup in the services sector, with food and beverages up double digits! This was largely due to the reopening of international travel, in which New Zealand saw strong demand for accommodations (+28%).  But remember, this print is for Q4 2022, which was a long time ago.  Have things changed since then?  Recall that Cyclone Gabrielle recently came through the region causing heavy damage and flooding to some areas.  Will these areas see a pickup in spending as they rebuild?  This may pump up retail sales in Q1 2023. 

The RBNZ doesn’t meet again until April 4th.  However, recall from the February 22nd meeting that the central bank hiked by 50bps to raise the OCR to 4.75%.  The Committee saw additional increases in rates in the months ahead. Can the RBNZ keep economic growth down as parts of New Zealand rebuild after the cyclone? 

On a daily timeframe, NZD/USD has been trading within a range since November 30th, 2022.  Some may look at this as a double or triple top.  Regardless, the target is the same: the height of the pattern added to the breakdown point.  In this case, the target is near 0.5865.  NZD/USD traded between 0.6360 and 0.6538 from November 30th, 2022, until February 24th.  The pair not only broke below the bottom of the range, but also broke the 200 Day Moving Average near 0.6180.  On Monday, NZD/USD also broke below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of October 13th, 2022, to the highs of February 2nd at 0.6146.

Daily NZD/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The first support level is at the lows from November 17th, 2022, at 0.6061.  Below there, price can move to the 50% retracement level from the above-mentioned timeframe at 0.6022, then the psychological round number support level of 0.6000.  However, if this proves to be a false breakdown and NZD/USD moves back into the range, the first resistance is at Friday’s high of 0.6244.  Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance at 0.6304, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.6341.

One has to question whether the weak Q4 data will hurt the Kiwi going forward.  With rebuilding, more spending, and higher inflation expected, some may think it won’t.  However, the next RBNZ meeting isn’t until April 4th.  The Committee will have plenty more data to look at before it decides what to do with interest rates!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NZD USD Retail Sales

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.