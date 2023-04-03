Precious moments: Gold asserts its role as the risk hedge, breaches $2000 mark

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Monday 7:06 PM
7 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Gold has reasserted its position as a robust risk hedge crossing the $2,000 per ounce mark today. The weekend announcement of a planned production cut by OPEC and others prompted a six per cent spike in the oil price to $80 per barrel which, all things being equal, could reignite inflation fears, the expectation of higher interest rates for longer, and risks of slower economic growth.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

This did not spook the gold price, last above $2,000 per ounce in August 2020 when markets were captivated by Covid fears. Gold is demonstrating its role as a hedge against uncertainty in the economy and financial markets. The chart shows how the gold price is now positively correlated with the VIX, Wall Street’s fear index.

Gold and the VIX Uncertainty index

Gold vs VIX

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX.

Gold has essentially been range-trading for the past fortnight but is finding chart support above $1960 while generating a triangle formation. Often, when one or other of the trend lines bounding this formation is broken and as we approach the apex (targeted at $1,992 in early April), the price will move by an amount equivalent to the width of the base of the triangle – in this case, by as much as $74 (in either direction!) Above the $2,000 mark we’re in new territory.

Other fundamentals have been supportive for the gold price. Exchange Traded funds added 35 tonnes of gold into the major funds (1.2% of total) for a net dollar inflow of $2.27 billion in the ten days following the SVB collapse and Credit Suisse implosion; the past week has seen a further nine tonnes of net inflows, for a total of 3,441 tonnes (for context, world mine production is around 4,000 tonnes per annum).

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) report for activity last week saw an additional 17 tonnes in long positions and short covering, with short positions contracting to by 39 tonnes to 98 tonnes, the lowest from June 2020. The net long position of 308 tonnes compares with a twelve-month average of 111 tonnes. In our view, this makes the market vulnerable to long liquidation on any bad news or change in sentiment.

There has also been a surge in purchases of US Gold Eagle coins during March, likely to be directly attributable to the banking issues. For the full month Gold Eagle sales were to 6.7 tonnes, for an approximate investment (contained gold, excluding premia) of $423 million, above the average monthly spending of around $100 million for the past four years, and higher than the seasonally strong January level.

Taken from analysis by Rhona O’Connell, Head of Commodity Market Analysis for EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd.

Contact: Rhona.Oconnell@stonex.com.   

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

USD/CAD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 02:16 PM
S&P 500 forecast - stocks fall as inflation fears rise post OPEC+ cuts: US Open
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:25 AM
A guide to price action trading
Today 10:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock drops despite record deliveries
Today 08:47 AM
EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
By:
Paul Walton
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM
    Molten metal
    Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns
    By:
    Paul Walton
    March 30, 2023 07:07 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 30, 2023 04:21 PM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 29, 2023 04:33 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.