SARB continues its rate hike cycle by surprising markets with a 75bps hike

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
July 21, 2022 9:16 PM
22 views
Uptrend
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Earlier in the week, South Africa released its June inflation report.  The headline CPI was 7.4% YoY vs 7.2% YoY expected and a June reading of “only” 6.5% YoY.  This was the highest reading since May 2009.  The upper bound for the SARB on its inflation target is 6% YoY.  In addition, the Core CPI was 4.4% YoY vs 4.2% YoY expected and 4.1% YoY in May.  As a result of the higher than expected CPI, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was forced to hike rates on Thursday by 75bps, vs only 50bps expected. This was the largest hike in 2 decades. The benchmark rate now sits at 5.5%.  SARB Governor Kganyago said that the central bank was set on stopping the rise in inflation. The vote was not unanimous though, as only 3 members wanted to raise 75bps, while one member only wanted 50bps and another wanted 100bps! The central bank increased this year’s headline inflation expectation to 6.5% YoY vs 5.9% YoY in May. It said risks to its inflation outlook were to the upside.  In addition, the SARB upped its growth forecast for this year to 2.0% from 1.7%, while lowering forecasts for 2023 and 2024.

On a weekly timeframe, USD/ZAR has been on quite a tear since putting in a low of in 13.3713 in July 2021.  The pair has recently traded as high as 17.3035.  However, it ran into a strong confluence of resistance at previous highs from September 21st, 2020 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of the week of April 6th,2020 to the lows of July 2021.

20220721 usdzar weekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a shorter-term daily timeframe, we can see that USD/ZAR is just above the top upward sloping trendline of an ascending wedge that the pair has been in since early June. If USD/ZAR can break higher above the horizontal resistance, the next resistance isn’t until the highs from the week of September 21st, 2020, then resistance from the lows of April 2020 at 18.0202.  However, if the resistance can hold and USD/ZAR pulls back into the ascending wedge, first support is at the bottom trendline of the wedge near 16.5743.  The target for the break of an ascending wedge is a 100% retracement, or 14.3997.  However, in order to get there, the pair must break below horizontal support dating back to November 2021 near 16.3643.  Below there is additional horizontal support from June at 15.7336 and 15.1662.

20220721 usdzar daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Just as with many of its central bank peers, the SARB has been hiking rates.  However, inflation continues to rise in South Africa and is well above the 6% cap, with the latest reading at 7.4% YoY. Will the increased pace of interest rate hikes help slow inflation? 

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD ZAR SARB

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
April 14, 2023 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
April 14, 2023 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 14, 2023 08:00 AM
        Research
        Oil, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 14, 2023 07:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.