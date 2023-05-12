Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Friday 7:30 PM
10 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Wall Street enjoyed “risk-on” sentiment this morning as regional bank shares stabilized, but stocks turned lower by midday on weaker consumer sentiment data released today, and weak economic data out of China, rekindled recession fears. Gold and the Dollar stood out as the safe haven assets.

Consumer sentiment dips, hinting at a self-fulfilling recession

Consumer sentiment tumbled in today's University of Michigan (UoM) survey consumer sentiment data release, signaling escalated worries about the economy amid an increase in headlines about regional bank failures and the debt crisis standoff in Washington. Current economic data confirms that we are not in a recession, but that's all that consumers have heard for the past year – and this might become a self-fulfilling recession. Consumer sentiment had been trending higher off its historic low set last June, but it has now erased more than half of those gains, providing an additional argument for at least a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, as a slowdown in consumer spending would help to lower inflation

Consumer sentiment data

  • The UoM consumer sentiment index tumbled 9% to 57.7 in today's preliminary data release
  • Year ahead expectations for the economy fell by 23% this month, a major decline
  • Long-run expectations fell by 16%, suggesting that consumers fear that the anticipated recession will be will not be short
  • Year-ahead inflation expectations ticked slightly lower to 4.5% in May, down from 4.6% in April
  • Long-run inflation expectations rose to 3.2%, up from 3.0% in April and their highest level since 2011

Indices and Regional Banks slide, Dollar rallies

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were down by 0.6%, 0.9% and 0.6%
  • The KBW Regional Bank Index continued to trek down, falling 1.6% this morning
  • The dollar index edged up 0.7% to 102.5, sticking above its long-term support level, with and Dollar/Sterling and Euro/Dollar off by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries fell to 3.44% and 3.975%, respectively

Gold holds above 2K mark

  • Gold prices were unchanged at $2,018 per ounce, reflecting their new-found safe haven status
  • Crude oil prices fell 0.7% to $70.4 per barrel
  • The grain and oilseed markets are mixed to firm ahead of today’s highly anticipated USDA crop report, with little movement in corn and soybean prices

China’s sluggish recovery becomes more evident

  • New loans in China fell sharply in April to Yuan 718.8 billion, only about half the total expected, according to the People’s Bank of China
  • The steep decline in loan growth signals a reluctance to invest in this time of uncertainty, spelling trouble for China’s economy
  • Sharp declines in loans to both corporations and in residential lending reflected the broad weakness in China’s economy, and possible more significant problems continuing in China’s property sector
  • Pressures are growing for China to initiate a more significant stimulus program, but that could significantly devalue the Yuan at a time when the Dollar and Euro are stronger due to our monetary tightening
  • The bottom line is that the Chinese people do not have confidence in China’s economy, and the timing is very poor for the government to initiate stimulus, while trying to prop up the yuan at a time when it is trying to move the world toward favoring this currency over the dollar

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Today 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM
The Week Ahead: Debt ceiling to keep a lid on risk appetite
Today 08:25 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 04:03 PM
    Research
    Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 10, 2023 05:40 PM
      Research
      Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 9, 2023 06:31 PM
        Research
        Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 8, 2023 06:15 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.