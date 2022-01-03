The US Dollar wasn’t the only currency on the move on Monday

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 3, 2022 9:44 PM
19 views
Forex trading
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

As my colleague Matt Weller wrote about earlier, the US Dollar crushed it on the first trading day of the new year.  The DXY moved from a low of 95.65 (just above the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.57) to a high of 96.32!  The index moved back inside a symmetrical triangle, posting a false breakdown near the 50% retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021.  With the aggressive move higher in the DXY, comes a similar, but opposite move in EUR/USD, as the pair fell over 100 pips and formed a bearish engulfing candle!

20220103 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

 

The Euro makes up 58% of the DXY, so it makes sense that a solid move higher in the DXY would have an inverse affect on the Euro.  But its not only technical.  With the Fed moving forward the timeframe for the end of its bond purchasing program by 3 months to March, the Fed will be ending while the ECB is extending.  Although the ECB will be ending its PEPP purchase program, it will still be purchasing bonds through its restructured APP program until the committee deems its feasible to stop.  This is  now a case of a hawkish Fed vs a dovish ECB. 

On a 240-minute timeframe, after reaching a low on November 24th, 2021 near 1.1182, EUR/USD bounced to the 50% retracement level from the highs of November 9th, 2021 to the lows on November 24th, 2021, near 1.1383.  The pair has since been creating higher lows and lower highs, forming a symmetrical triangle.  On Friday, EUR/USD posted a false breakout and tested the prior resistance November 24th highs.  However, with the strong move in the US Dollar, EUR/USD pulled back into the triangle and tested the lows from December 29th, near 1.1274. Resistance is now at a confluence of Monday’s highs near 1.1386 and the previously mentioned 50% retracement level at 1.1395.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same time frame above there is at 1.1446 and then the top downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel near 1.1465.  If EUR/USD breaks below 1.1274, the bottom trendline of the triangle is very close at 1.1260.  Below there, price can fall all the way to the lows of November 24th, 2021 at 1.1182, then the bottom downward sloping trendline of the channel near 1.1140.

20220103 eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 



Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR USD DXY

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Today 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Today 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Today 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 09:32 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:30 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      EUR/USD to extend its bullish unwind? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:30 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 12:41 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.