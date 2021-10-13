US CPI provides further evidence of November taper

October 13, 2021 6:44 PM
9 views
Bank notes of different currencies

US headline CPI for September was 5.4% YoY vs an expectation of 5.3% YoY and August’s print of 5.3% YoY.  Although is was only a slight increase, it provides additional evidence that inflation remains far above the Fed’s target of 2%, and that perhaps inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed had originally thought.  This is the 5th month in a row the reading has been 5% or greater and equals June and July prints as the highest in 13 years.  Not surprisingly, food, energy and shelter were the largest cost inputs.  However, Core CPI (YoY) for September remained at 4%, as expected.  The core print excludes food and energy.  Thus, even without the large contributors to the headline number, the core is still much higher than the Fed would like!    The September CPI gives the Fed another box to check in terms of meeting goals towards tapering. 

What is inflation?

EUR/USD made new 15-month lows yesterday at 1.1525.  However, with a divergence between the RSI and price, there was the possibility of a bounce.

eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

With the bounce today back above yesterday’s highs, EUR/USD has pushed above the downward sloping channel it has been in since early September.  Horizontal resistance is at the October 11th highs near 1.1587.  Note that EUR/USD hasn’t traded above 1.1600 since October 5th. Strong horizontal resistance sits at 1.1665, which is also near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the September 3rd highs to yesterday’s lows, at 1.1669.  The 50% retracement level from the same timeframe is at 1.1747, just above the 50-Day Moving Average at 1.1725. Support is at yesterday’s low of 1.1525, just above the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of August 23rd to the highs of September 3rd, near 1.1515 (see daily chart).  Horizontal support is just below at 1.1495.

eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade XAU/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

With the pullback in the US Dollar (bid in EUR/USD), Gold has finally been able to bounce. XAU/USD has been trading in a range since October 1st between 1745.97 and 1781.39.  Today, Gold broke above the range and above the 50-Day Moving Average at 1777.04.  If price can close above, the 200-Day Moving average provides the next level of resistance at 1796.15.  Horizontal resistance above there is at 1801.75 and 1833.95.  First support is back at the top of the range near 1769.41, then today’s lows at 1758.03.  Horizontal support below there is at 1721.72 and then the august 9th lows at 1678.88.

xauusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

While the CPI provided traders with more evidence that the Fed will taper on November 3rd, traders in the EUR/USD and Gold may be taking profits or shaking out weak shorts.  However, as more and more US data is released, it becomes more apparent that the Fed will announce tapering at its November 3rd meeting.  PPI is up next!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Gold EUR/USD CPI

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.