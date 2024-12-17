US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

AUD/USD approaches the November 2023 low (0.6318) as it gives back the advance from the start of the week.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 8:45 PM
channel_05
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD approaches the November 2023 low (0.6318) as it gives back the advance from the start of the week, but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may sway the exchange rate as the central bank is anticipated to further unwind its restrictive policy.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

AUD/USD slips to a fresh monthly low (0.6333) as it starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6545) as it holds below the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12172024 

Nevertheless, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to reduce US interest rates by another 25bp at its last meeting for 2024, and the Fed may continue to pursue a neutral stance in 2025 as the central bank acknowledges that ‘the unemployment rate is notably higher than it was a year ago.’

In turn, more of the same from the FOMC may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the central bank continues to change gears, but the updated forecasts from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may keep AUD/USD under pressure should the Fed show a greater willingness to unwind its restrictive policy at a slower pace.

With that said, a hawkish Fed rate-cut may fuel the recent decline in AUD/USD, but lack of momentum to test the November 2023 low (0.6318) may curb the bearish prices series in the exchange rate.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 12172024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD falls toward the November 2023 low (0.6318) as it trades to a fresh monthly low (0.6333), with a breach below the 2023 low (0.6270) opening up 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6130 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), but AUD/USD may snap the recent series of lower highs and lows should it struggle to test the November 2023 low (0.6318).
  • Need a close back above the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone to bring the monthly high (0.6515) on the radar, with a break/close above the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region bring the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song
Latest market news
View more news
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:16 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:40 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 15, 2024 10:54 PM
        aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 13, 2024 06:27 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.