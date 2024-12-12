Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices

Gold continues to hold below pre-US election prices as it gives back the advance from the start of the week.

By :  ,  Strategist
Yesterday 9:00 PM
Gold nuggets
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($2726) to snap the recent series of higher highs and lows, and bullion may trade within the November range should it track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2671).

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices

Gold continues to hold below pre-US election prices as it gives back the advance from the start of the week, and the precious metal may consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as it appears to be reversing ahead of the November high ($2762).

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12122024

Looking ahead, the Fed’s last meeting for 2024 may sway the price of gold as the precious metal offers an alternative to fiat currencies, and the threat of a policy error may heighten the appeal of bullion as the central bank is expected to deliver another 25bp rate-cut even though the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed the headline reading increasing to 2.7% in November from 2.6% per annum the month prior.

With that said, signs of a dissent within the FOMC may prop up the price of gold as the central bank continues to unwind its restrictive policy, but bullion may no longer reflect the bullish trend from earlier this year amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2671).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 12122024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows amid the failed attempt to break/close above $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a move below the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a test of the monthly low ($2614).
  • A break/close below $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension) brings $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, but the price of gold may trade within a defined range should it defend the November low ($2537).
  • Need a close above $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) to bring the November high ($2762) on the radar, while a break/close above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opens up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

