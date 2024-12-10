US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies Ahead of US CPI Report

USD/JPY rallies to a fresh monthly high (152.18) ahead of the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 9:00 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY rallies to a fresh monthly high (152.18) ahead of the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may extend the advance from the start of the week as it breaks above the opening range for December.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies Ahead of US CPI Report

USD/JPY carves a series of higher highs and lows after showing a limited reaction to the 227K rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), and the bullish price series may persist even as the Federal Reserve pursues a neutral stance.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, USD/JPY may mirror the recent recovery in long-term US Treasury yields as it attempts to trade back the 50-Day SMA (151.66), and it remains to be seen if the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will sway the exchange rate as the update is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12102024

The US CPI is expected to increase to 2.7% in November from 2.6% per annum the month prior, while the core rate of inflation is projected to hold steady at 3.3% during the same period.

As a result, signs of persistent price growth may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Fed to unwind its restrictive policy at a slower pace, but a softer-than-expected CPI report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower interest rates.

With that said, a further shift in the carry trade may curb the recent rally in USD/JPY as major central banks switch gears, but the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the November high (156.75) as it breaks out of the monthly opening range.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 12102024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY attempts to trade back above 151.95 (2022 high) following the failed attempt to break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a breach above 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a move towards 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach above the November high (156.75) brings the 160.40 (1990 high) back on the radar, but USD/JPY may struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (148.65) should it snap the recent series of higher highs and lows.
  • Need a close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone to open up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the October low (142.97).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD/JPY CPI Trade Ideas David Song
Latest market news
View more news
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Today 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Today 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
Today 07:37 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
Today 05:32 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
Today 05:10 PM
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
Today 03:47 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD/JPY articles

Japanese Flag
USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:37 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 10:12 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY: Testing 200DMA as traders ready for inflation fireworks
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 10, 2024 10:16 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Trend Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 10, 2024 01:52 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.