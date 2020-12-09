US Dollar Index holds support for now DXY NZDUSD USDCAD

December 9, 2020 3:22 PM
2 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

The US Dollar Index is bouncing!   Yesterday, as we were looking for a possible pullback in EUR/USD ahead of the ECB meeting and EU Summit tomorrow, we noted that the DXY had moved into a support zone between 89.00 and 91.00 and that price was diverging from the RSI.  Today, price has bounced out of that area and the RSI is back in neutral territory.  

DXY

A one-day move shouldn’t define a reversal of trend, however, there are some levels to watch on the upside if this move does try and push higher.  The lows from September 1st at 91.75 is the first level to watch of resistance to watch. Next resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 20th highs to the December 4th lows, near 91.96, then horizontal resistance near 92.18.

Market chart analysis of the DXY daily. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

NZD/USD

NZD/USD has had a strong move higher lately.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair broke higher out of a channel and quickly moved to target near 0.7100, where price formed a shooting star and began consolidating.  Resistance now sits at the December 1st highs near 0.7104.  Horizontal support is at December 7th lows and horizontal support near 0.7000.  Below there, look for horizontal support near 0.6914. For the trend to reverse, price would have to break back below the channel breakout point at 0.6800.

Market chart analysis of the New Zealand vs U.S Dollar. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CAD

USD/CAD is another US Dollar pair that has had a strong move lately.  The pair stalled its move lower at not only the previous lows from October 2018, but also the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on November 9th to the highs on November 13th, near 1.2767.  A bounce above the November 9th lows at 1.2928 and the psychological 1.3000 round number level are needed to confirm a reverse in trend.

Market chart tracking USD to CAD daily. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although many of the US Dollar pairs are showing decent signs of a possible reversal today, price still must continue moving in today’s direction for it to be a reversal of the trend!

Related tags: DXY CAD Forex NZD

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Yesterday 12:10 PM
A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
Yesterday 08:15 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
Yesterday 07:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest DXY articles

Market chart
US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
By:
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
    Currency prices
    European Open: The dollar remains supreme amidst hawkish Fed speak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2023 05:38 AM
      downtrend chart
      US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December
      By:
      February 14, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        Markets in holding pattern as traders eye US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2023 01:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.