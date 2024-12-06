USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Bullish Rebounds in Question

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: As the final BOJ meeting for 2024 approaches, combined with holiday season trends, the Yen and Silver are poised for potential bullish rebounds. However, the strength of the Dollar rally remains in question.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 9:23 AM
100USD_buildings
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • USDJPY is consolidating near the 150-mark
  • Silver is rebounding from one-year support
  • The US Dollar index is holding above its one-year resistance ahead of today’s NFP data
  • Key market catalyst next week: US CPI data release on Wednesday

The Dollar's pullback below the 108 zone, coupled with rising inflation figures in Japan, is shifting market sentiment. The latest Tokyo Core CPI has risen from 1.8% to 2.2%, boosting expectations for a potential BOJ rate hike on December 19th, just after the anticipated Fed rate cut on December 18th.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Another crucial factor is the "Trump effect" on the US Dollar, which is countering the bearish pressure from priced-in Fed rate cuts as we head into the December holidays. Demand for the US Dollar may increase alongside interest in precious metals, including silver. This dynamic is likely to keep a relatively bullish foundation for both assets unless key support levels are breached.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

USDJPY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: USDJPY_2024-12-06_11-17-42

Source: Tradingview

USDJPY is currently testing key support at 148.60, with the next level to watch at 146.80 in the event of further downside. Deeper declines could retest levels 144 and 140. The current technical setup, however, leans bullish:

  • The 3-day RSI has rebounded from the neutral zone
  • Price action is holding above the 20-period SMA following the November drop
  • The 150-mark continues to serve as psychological support

If the 148.60 low holds firm, the next resistance is at 153.30, aligning with the lower boundary of the long-term trendline connecting consecutive lows from January 2023 to 2024. Longer-term resistance levels include 157 and 160, reflecting significant Yen weakness and potential BOJ intervention risks.

Silver Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: XAGUSD_2024-12-06_11-24-41

Source: Tradingview

Silver is in rebound mode, trading above the $29.80 support, which aligns with the trendline connecting consecutive higher lows over the past year. Resistance remains strong at $31.50. Key technical indicators signal that the primary uptrend is intact:

  • Silver continues to respect the lower channel boundary and May-November support levels
  • The 3-day RSI is rebounding from the neutral zone

While gold has broken below the lower boundary of its primary uptrend following the US presidential election, silver remains resilient. Critical support levels are intact until convincingly breached.

Upside potential: Above $31.50, resistance levels to watch include $32.50, $35, $37, and $40

Downside Potential: Below $29.60, support levels lie at $27.80, $26.80, and $26.00

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves and Forex.com Youtube Channel

Related tags: USD/JPY Silver US NFP Technical Analysis Forex Friday
Latest market news
View more news
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 6, 2024 05:13 PM
    united_states_01
    US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 6, 2024 02:58 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 5, 2024 01:32 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 5, 2024 11:17 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.