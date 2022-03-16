ASX200 afternoon wrap 16th of March 2022

The ASX200 has lifted by 1.10% to 7175 today, edging closer to the top of its three-week range at 7200, ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

March 16, 2022 5:26 AM
Australian flag

 

Apart from being the first interest rate hike in the US since December 2018, the Federal Reserve will make modern monetary history tomorrow, tightening monetary policy precisely one week after its last round of bond buying.

A whopping 30% fall in the price of crude oil over the past week has eased fears of a more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening cycle. The relief has been palpable in the beaten-up IT Sector, adding 3.24%. The star of the show, Block (SQ2), lifted by 7.81% to $144.06. Appen Ltd (APX), Wisetech Global (WTC) and Seek (SEK) all added over 4.50%.

A good day for the Financial Sector, adding 0.86% ahead of tomorrow’s Australian jobs data release that should see the unemployment rate drop to 4.1%, a fresh post-pandemic low.

ANZ is the best of the big four banks, adding 1.84% to $27.17, approximately 10%, above its lows from last week. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 0.63% to $104.44, taking it to fresh year to date highs. Westpac (WBC) lifted 0.64% to $23.66, National Australia Bank (NAB) added 0.10% to $30.70, while Macquarie Group (MQG) added 1.65% to $189.28. 

Enjoying the tailwinds of lower jet fuel price, as crude oil fell below $100 and following the news that New Zealand will begin opening its borders next month, travel stocks have made good gains. Qantas (QAN) shares lifted 2.53% to $5.07, Webjet (WEB) added 3.37% to $5.67, and Flight Centre (FLT) added 1.65% to $19.13.

In theory, there must be a loser for every winner but not today. Despite crude oil futures closing over 6% lower overnight for a second successive session, Woodside Petroleum (WPL) lifted by 0.45% to $31.14. Santos (STO) added 0.83% to $7.30. Beach Energy (BPT) add 0.82% to $1.54.

Completing a stellar day for the local bourse, the three big Australian iron ore producers have largely brushed off a second consecutive 6% fall iron ore price to $135 p/t. BHP Group (BHP) fell modestly to $45.20 (-0.41%), Rio Tinto (Rio) added 0.22% to $106.98, while Fortescue Mining (FMG) was the best of the three, adding 1.57% to $17.43.

**Prices above are as of 4pm Sydney time.**

XJO_2022-03-16_16-27-42

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 16th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Commodities

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.