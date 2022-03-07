ASX200 afternoon wrap 7th of March 2022

The ASX200 closed 72 points lower at 7038 (-1.02%) following an intensification of the war in Ukraine and news that the Biden administration and its allies were discussing an embargo of Russian oil.

March 7, 2022 5:49 AM
Australian flag

 

The spillover was most evident in gold which cracked the psychologically important $2000 level for the first time since July 2020 and in energy markets where Brent crude oil soared 18% to more than $139 a barrel, building on its 21% gain of last week.

Russia supplies over 11% of the world’s oil and 17% of the world’s natural gas, and in response, the S&P/ASX200 Energy sector closed a whopping 5% higher today. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added over 9% to close at $34.29. Beach Energy (BPT) closed 6% higher at $1.765, while Santos (STO) closed 5.48% higher at $8.19.

The immediate pain of higher energy prices has been felt most acutely in the travel stocks that were starting to see glimmers of hope after a torrid two years following the onset of Covid19.

The rising cost of jet fuel that eats into margins and concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see travellers delay trips to Europe, yanked the rug from under Qantas shares which closed 8.33% lower at $4.51. Flight Centre closed 4.38% lower at $16.95.

Elsewhere the S&P/ASX200 Info Tech sector fell by a chunky 4.68%, reflecting the high beta nature of the sector, and as the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures traded almost 2% lower during the Asian session. Leading the declines Block (SQ2) closed 10.12% lower at $137.47, Appen Ltd (APX) closed 4.80% lower at $6.75, and Zip Co Ltd (Z1P) finished the day 4.07% lower at $1.65. 

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) are locked limit up for the second session in a row and have rallied almost 40% during March. Ukraine and Russia account for about 30% of the world’s traded wheat, prompting a global panic to secure increasingly scarce food supplies. Elders Limited (ELD) closed 1.91% higher at $12.25.

Despite the action elsewhere, it was a mixed day for the S&P/ASX200 Materials sector. BHP Group (BHP) closed back above $50.00 at $50.30, Rio Tinto (Rio) fell -0.68% to close at $125.70, while Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) was the best of the big three miners adding 1.72% to close at $19.53.

Reflecting signs of stress in European Bank credit spreads, a result of the unprecedented sanctions on Russia, the S&P/ASX200 Financial Sector closed the day -1.59% lower.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) was again the best performer, despite closing -0.16% lower at $94.45, Westpac (WBC) lost 2.25%, National Australia Bank (NAB) lost -1.70%, ANZ lost 1.09%, and Macquarie Group (MQG) fell 3% to close at $174.77. 

 

ASX200 7th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 7th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Commodities

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.