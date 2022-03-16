ASX200 rebounds ahead of AU jobs data on Super Thursday

Rounding out a trifecta of critical economic events tomorrow morning, Australian labour force data for February is due for release at 11.30 am Sydney time.

March 16, 2022 2:29 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

 

The market is looking for headline employment to lift by 40k and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.1%. The participation rate is expected to increase to 66.3%, equal to the all-time high as the labour market continues to heal from Delta and Omicron disruptions.

The ASX200 is currently trading up 0.9% at 7162 and has outperformed its global peers over the past three weeks. Its outperformance resulted from surging commodity prices, which boosted the ASX200 Materials and Energy sectors.

However, signs that Russia and Ukraine appear to be moving towards a negotiated resolution, the catalyst for an initial round of profit-taking in the Materials and Energy sector last week.

This week, the selling intensified as the market moved past “peak commodity panic.” And as China locked down 40 million citizens to curb a surge in new coronavirus infections, sparking concerns that sluggish China economic growth would weigh on demand for commodities.

 

With the Energy and Materials sectors side-lined for now, if the ASX200 is to break above 7200, the influential Financial sector will need to do some heavy lifting aid by the IT sector. As the chart below shows, the ASX200 Financial Sector has today pushed above resistance at 6975, coming from its October high.

 

Should the break higher be confirmed after the events of Super Thursday tomorrow, it would indicate the ASX200 can also trade higher towards the 7356 high from February.

 

ASX200 Fin Sector 16th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 16th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks jobs jobs report

Latest market news

USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.