Canadian Jobs report blew away estimates

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 7, 2022 8:38 PM
64 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

With many traders focused on last Friday’s Non-farm Payroll report from the US, Canada released jobs data of its own, and it was spectacular!  The Employment Change for October from Canada was +108,000 vs an estimate of only +10,000 and a September reading of +21,100. Not only was the expected reading lower, but the actual print beat the expectation by nearly 11 times!  This was the first time since February that Canada has added that many jobs.  Even more impressive is that Canada added +119,000 full-time jobs! (This means that Canada lost 11,000 part-time jobs.)  In addition, the Unemployment Rate in Canada during October remained at 5.2% vs an expectation of an uptick to 5.3%.  The Bank of Canada only raised rates by 50bps at its last meeting to bring its overnight rate to 3.75% in October.  Markets were expecting a rate hike of 75bps.  However, the BOC noted that it will have to increase rates further as Core Inflation has still not showed any signs of easing. One has to consider that the October jobs print may make the Committee’s decision a little easier to hike by a more aggressive amount. However, the November Employment Change will be published on December 2nd just 5 days before the next BOC meeting.  Another strong jobs report and the central bank could be more willing to bring the rate hike back up to 75bps!

As a result of the larger than expected Employment Change on Friday, as well as a weaker US Dollar, USD/CAD broke the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern at 1.3502, and came within a few pips of reaching the 50% retracement level from the lows of September 13th to the highs of October 14th near 1.3466.  There hasn’t been any follow-through on Monday in quiet trading. However, it seems as though traders may just be waiting for the next catalyst to push the pair lower.  The target for a Head and Shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point of the neckline.  In this case, the target is near 1.3050.

20221107 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, if price breaks below 1.3466, the next support is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the above-mentioned timeframe near 1.3345 and then horizontal support dating to July 14th at 1.3224.  Just below the target at 1.3000 is the next psychological round number support level.  However, if the 50% retracement holds, the first resistance level is the highs from November 3rd at 1.3808, then the highs form October 13th at 1.3978.  If price moves above there, the next resistance level is at 1.4008, the highs from May 2020.

20221107 usddcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The strong Employment Change out of Canada in October may give the BOC a bit more confidence to raise rates in December.  However, the meeting is a long way off.  The committee will also have to digest a CPI print and another Employment Change before the next meeting occurs!

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas jobs report USD/CAD Bank of Canada

Latest market news

Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 02:02 AM
Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
April 14, 2023 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
April 14, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
Commitment of traders report (COT):
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:02 AM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 14, 2023 04:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.