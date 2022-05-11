China A50 bounces with CPI, Alibaba earnings in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 11, 2022 4:28 AM
43 views
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

China’s inflation beat forecasts in April, rising 0.4% (0.2% expected) and 2.1% y/y (1.8% expected). The annualised rate is the second highest reading this year, with food prices rising 1.9% and non-food items up 2.2% y/y. However, producer prices fell to a 1-year low of 8% y/y despite the rise in commodity prices, making it the sixth consecutive month of weaker producer prices. And parts of China in lockdown with no immediate end in sight, it increases the odds of further stimulus to aid the economy. According to the government there are no plans to reopen until new cases outside quarantine areas are cleared of Covid-19.

20220511a50dashboardFX

 

A50 bounces to a 3-day high

The China A50 index is trading back above 13,000 after breaking below it on Monday. The market remains in a strong downtrend and our core view remains for a retest and potential break of 12,500 as outlined in our previous report. However, there are signs that it now wants to retrace against the dominant bearish trend.

A bullish divergence has formed with the RSI indicator, and the swing lows on the 28th of April and 10th of May were seen on high volume, which shows demand around 12,600 – 12,700. Furthermore, support was found yesterday at the monthly S1 pivot point.

20220511chinaA50fx

From here we expect prices to retrace back towards 13,325 (20-day eMA) and print a lower high beneath the monthly pivot point (13,400). At which point we would then seek bearish opportunities as we anticipate prices will turn lower, in line with the bearish trend and head for the 12,387 – 12,500 support zone.

 

Alibaba earnings in focus

A1 earnings for Alibaba are released tomorrow and they’re expected to report a quarterly rise in revenue. According to Reuters the mean analyst estimate for revenue is 6.3% (CNY 199.256 billion), and earnings are forecast for CNY 7.39 per share, down from 10.32 in the same quarter last year. Of the analysts polled, 44 have a “buy” signal, 38 of which are a “string buy”, compared to just 3 “sell” recommendations.

 

Alibaba Company Profile

 

We can see on the daily chart the stock remains in an established downtrend, and it both reached and exceeded our downside target of 82.42, which was projected from the head and shoulders top pattern. Two lower highs have since formed and prices are now hovering above the April low ahead of tomorrow’s earnings report. 

20220511alibabaFX

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis A50 China A50 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Today 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Today 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Today 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Today 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:29 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:05 PM
        Research
        DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.