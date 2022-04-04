Don’t sleep on USD/CAD’s consolidation at 1.25! The key levels to watch this week

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 4, 2022 8:00 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Between the big moves that we’ve seen in the euro, yen, and Australian dollar in recent weeks, many traders have understandably shifted their attention away from USD/CAD. The North American pair has spent more than a week consolidating within 50 pips of the 1.2500 level as traders await the emergence of a new trend.

Both of the underlying countries, the US and Canada, are seeing relatively robust economic growth, though persistent price pressures are prompting fiscal and monetary policymakers to tighten policy aggressively. Indeed, traders are pricing in a roughly 75% probability that the FOMC will raise interest rates by 50bps at its next meeting in early May, with about 185bps of rate hikes priced in for the next six months…compared to a roughly 66% chance that the BOC will raise interest rates by 50bps at its next meeting and 170bps of tightening priced in over the next six months!

Notably, Friday’s mostly as-expected NFP report was not significant enough to shake USD/CAD from its torpor, though this Friday’s Canadian jobs report will be worth watching. Readers may recall that last month’s Canadian employment report showed a gain of nearly 340K new jobs, of which more than 120K were full-time positions; given the relative size of the two countries’ populations, this reading would have been equivalent to a headline NFP print of more than 3M jobs! Economists are expecting a big moderation from last month’s stellar reading, with roughly 80K net new jobs and roughly 40K of those being full-time.

Looking at the chart, the first area to watch will be the current near-term range between 1.2450 and 1.2550. A bullish breakout, if seen, would project a measured-move objective near 1.2650, but a bearish breakdown may be more likely given the recent downtrend and potentially strong Canadian economic data on the docket. In that case, a quick move down to 1.2350 or even October’s lows around 1.2300 could be next:

FX_USDCAD_CONSOLIDATING_AROUND_125

Source: TradingView, StoneX

After settling onto the backburner through last week, USD/CAD may be poised for a breakout and higher volatility this week!

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
Today 01:05 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:01 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock plunges as price cuts hit margins
Today 08:26 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:17 AM
Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
Today 04:35 AM
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
Today 12:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:05 PM
    Research
    US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
      Research
      European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 5, 2023 05:53 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 4, 2023 05:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.