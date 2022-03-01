Eastern European EMs highly correlated to Ruble

Where can traders turn if they are interested in taking advantage of the move in USD/RUB? They can look west to USD/PLN, USD/HUF and USD/CZK.

March 1, 2022 7:19 PM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

Once Russia invaded Ukraine, there was no looking back for USD/RUB.  The Bank of Russia tried to stop the bleeding of the Ruble for a few days as the pair took out all-time highs at 85.98.  However, this past weekend, Russia was taken off the SWIFT financial messaging system. Therefore, Russia was unable to make financial transactions with many countries.  The Ruble melted and USD/RUB screamed higher to a high thus far today at 118.125.  The Central Bank of Russia conceded and said it cannot prevent the collapse of the Ruble.

20220301 usdrub daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

So where can traders turn if they are interested in taking advantage of the move in USD/RUB?  They can look west to USD/PLN, USD/HUF and USD/CZK.

USD/PLN has been moving higher since the beginning of the invasion as well. Notice the correlation at the bottom of the screen is +0.93. A reading of +1.00 is considered a perfect positive correlation, in which the 2 assets move in the same direction 100% of the time.  A reading above +0.80 is considered a strong correlation. 

However, unlike USD/RUB, USD/PLN was held short of making all-time new highs today at 4.3078.   The pair hasn’t traded this high since March 2020.  There is also year long trendline that crosses just above today’s highs and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 23rd, 2021 to the lows of February 10th at 4.2834.  If USD/PLN can break into all-time high territory, the next level of resistance is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 4.3841.  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory (above 70).  Therefore, price may be due for a pullback.  First support is at the previous high of 4.2042, then Monday’s low at 4.1046, which is also the 50% retracement level from the February 10th lows to today’s highs.

20220301 usdpln daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/HUF looks very similar to the chart of USD/PLN.  The pair has been moving higher since the invasion began and was halted today at all-time highs near 340.67.  The correlation coefficient between USD/HUF and USD/RUB is also +0.93.  However, USD/HUF broke through the upward sloping trendline dating back to March 2021.  If price breaks into new all-time high territory, resistance is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of December 15th, 2021 to the low of February 7th near 349.84.  However, notice that the RSI is also overbought.  Support is at the prior high of 333.46, then Monday’s low at 323.82, which is also the 50% retracement level from the February 7th lows to today’s highs.

20220301 usdhuf daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The chart of USD/CZK is somewhat like that of USD/PLN and USD/HUF, however there are many differences.  The main takeaway is the correlation between USD/CZK and USD/RUB is +0.94. The pair has been moving higher today, however was halted at the highs of November 26th, 2021 near 22.9325.  Resistance above is at the upward sloping trendline from March 2021 near 23.2000 and the 50% retracement from the all-time highs of March 2020 to the lows of May 25th, 2021 near 23.3973.  Notice the RSI is overbought, indicating the pair may be ready for a pullback.  First support is at Monday’s lows of 21.9563, which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 7th lows to today’s highs, then the 50 Day Moving Average 21.6870.

20220301 usdczk daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Ruble has been moving lower since the beginning of the invasion into Ukraine and has collapsed since Russia was removed from SWIFT.  However, traders who are looking to take advantage of the move higher in USD/RUB can look to USD/PLN, USD/HUF or USD/CZK.  These Eastern European EMs all have a strong correlation with USD/RUB!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/RUB Russia

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
By:
David Song
Yesterday 02:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 19, 2024 02:23 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.