European Open: China’s imports and exports contract, DAX teases highs

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 7, 2022 5:19 AM
35 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 41.2 points (0.6%) and currently trades at 6,933.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 347.34 points (1.28%) and currently trades at 27,547.08
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 553.43 points (3.42%) and currently trades at 16,714.57
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 84.53 points (0.7%) and currently trades at 12,169.97

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -45.5 points (-0.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,289.34
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,685.33
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -13 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,446.85

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -38 points (-0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.24%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6.25 points (-0.17%)

 

20221107chinatrade

China’s trade data was expected to soften due to the latest round of lockdowns, yet it went a step further with both imports and exports contracting. Imports contracted by -0.3% y/y – its fastest (and first) contraction since May 2020. Imports declined by -0.7% y/y – its fastest contraction since August 2020. This clearly shows that international and domestic demand for goods declined, and that the lockdowns are having a greater impact than originally though. Yet China’s equity markets were the strongest of the overnight session, likely on bets that further stimulus will come from Beijing.

 

EUR/USD considers retest of parity

20221107eurusdFX

Currency markets retraced against Friday’s oversized moves, yet remained within relatively tight ranges close to Friday’s respective highs or lows. EUR/USD found support just above 0.9900 and looks set to test parity, although we’d need to see a break above 1.0100 before assuming trend continuation.

 

It’s not unusual to see prices retrace against a large move from the prior session, and that’s what we’re seeing today with gold pulling back from its 3-week high whilst the US dollar index gently rises from Friday’s low. It looks like we’re off to a quiet start this week after notably bullish Friday. $1700 is within easy reach and I’d expect buyers to step in should prices pull back to the $1660 area, so a conservative estimate is the 1660 – 1700 range heading into Wednesday’s US inflation report. But if the dollar continues to fall then 1720 seems feasible.

 

 

DAX daily chart and implied volatility:

20221107daxFX

The DAX has rallied over 14% from its September low, and a 30bar bullish reversal has formed called a morning star reversal. However, the rally has stalled just below the September high and 200-day EMA, so there’s a decent chance that the 13,565 area will cap as resistance – at least initially. There’s the potential for a pullback with futures markets pointing to a slightly softer open, whilst a break above trend resistance assumes bullish continuation.

20221107moversDAXfx

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 4042.39 (0.66%) 04 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 15.84% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
  • + 11.13% - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)
  • + 8.97% - Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -3.82% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)
  • -3.43% - Bellevue Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)
  • -3.42% - JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd (JLEN.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221107calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas China EUR USD Dax GER40

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Yesterday 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Yesterday 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:55 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 08:00 AM
        Research
        Oil, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.