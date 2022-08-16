European Open: EUR/GBP hints at a swing high ahead of UK employment data

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 16, 2022 6:00 AM
41 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 40.8 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 7,105.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 6.3 points (0.02%) and currently trades at 28,878.08
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 22.78 points (0.11%) and currently trades at 20,063.64
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 39.63 points (0.29%) and currently trades at 13,698.64

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 27.5 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,536.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,802.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 41 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,857.61

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 4 points (0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -3.75 points (-0.09%)

 

20220816futuresFX

 

The RBA’s August minutes revealed little new, and basically reiterated that rate on not on a pre-set path. AUD/USD traded slightly higher overnight but – like all FX majors – remained in a tight range after a volatile risk-off session yesterday. And to highlight the underlying tone for currencies, AUD and NZD are the weakest of the past week whilst JPY and USD are the strongest.

 

Any concerns of a global slowdown were not immediately apparent across Asian indices, with the majority trading higher overnight. European futures are also higher which points to a positive open for cash markets, whilst US futures are slightly lower from yesterday’s close.

 

 

EUR/GBP daily chart:

20220816eurgbpFX

It’s time to take another look at EUR/GBP now appears a swing high has formed. The intraday break above 0.8470 resistance on Friday quickly reversed, to leave a bearish hammer on the daily chart which closed beneath the 50/200-day eMA’s and monthly pivot point. Also note that the previous two legs lower in this downtrend began with a bearish hammer. Therefore a break beneath last week’s low assumes bearish continuation.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220816moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4189.75 (0.11%) 15 August 2022

  • 194 (55.43%) stocks advanced and 141 (40.29%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 40% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 82.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 18.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 9.74% - 888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
  • + 7.47% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 5.06% - RS Group PLC (RS1R.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -4.68% - Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG.L)
  • -3.81% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)
  • -3.64% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

UK employment data is released at 07:00 and, like many of the major economies suffering from high inflation, it remains as robust as ever. Today’s data is therefore unlikely to be much of a game change for the BOE, who are favoured to raise rates by 50bp at their next meeting. Unless we see material evidence that the employment market has topped – but as it is lagging, it could take some time for this scenario to present itself.

German ZEW economic sentiment is at 10:00 BST and, if the sinking IFO survey is anything to go by, it could make for another grim data point. Both the IFO current climate and expectations indices sank to their lowest levels since the pandemic, so the ZEW expectations could easily fall to its lowest level since 2008 (given it is already at an 11-year low)

Canada’s inflation data is released at 13:30 where traders will be looking for further signs of it slowing. We noted in last month’s article that producer prices contracted in June for the first month in 10, whilst rate of change of core CPI m/m is pointing lower. So the early signs of disinflation are there. And with Canada’s inverted yield curve suggesting that investors expect a hard landing, a soft CPI print today could alleviate those concerns.

 

20220816calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas EUR/GBP Employment

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Yesterday 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Yesterday 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Yesterday 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE articles

jobs_03
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
October 6, 2023 05:21 AM
    germany_03
    EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 4, 2023 05:05 AM
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 26, 2023 04:50 AM
        banks_03
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2023 07:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.