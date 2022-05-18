European Open: Fed Evans thinks they need to go beyond ‘neutral’ rate

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 18, 2022 5:22 AM
24 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 63.8 points (0.9%) and currently trades at 7,176.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 149.18 points (0.56%) and currently trades at 26,808.93
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -145.01 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 20,457.51
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -136 points (-1.02%) and currently trades at 13,194.40

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 2 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,520.35
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,742.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 6 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,191.94

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -60 points (-0.18%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -55.5 points (-0.44%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.27%)

 

20220518futuresFX

 

Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell saw a slight lift in the US dollar, as he reinstated his beliefs that they can fight inflation without creating a hard landing for the US economy. The Fed’s Evans went a hawkish step further by suggesting the near-term neutral rate is likely higher than the longer-term one, and that the Fed will likely go ‘beyond’ the neutral rate to tame inflation. Evans estimates that the neutral rate is between 2.25% - 2.5%, which suggests Evans sees rates at 2.72% or higher to tame inflation. However, he thinks that 50 bps hikes may be done by September before they reduce to 25-bs increments.

This has seen a bid for the US dollar early Asia and send currencies across the region slightly lower. Today’s moves in Asia appear to be tied to the US dollar, as the rise in dollar bids this part hour can be seen across several major pairs, alongside emerging FX.

 

AU wage data misses the mark

It’s still quite a novelty that RBA are in hiking mode, given their stubborn reluctance to hike unlike their peers. So it came as a disappointment when today’s wage data, the missing part of the puzzle, undershot expectations. Rising just 0.7% q/q and 2.3% y/y – below 2.5% expected. It’s unlikely to deter the RBA from hiking at their next meeting, but a 40-bps hike now appears less likely. AUD/USD puled back to 70c as it also grappled with the stronger US dollar.

 

GBP/CAD in focus ahead of UK and CA inflation data

20220518gbpcadFX

GBP/CAD formed a 3-day bullish reversal called a Morning Star yesterday, which now sees it bac above the 2019 low. A bullish divergence on RSI has formed on the daily chart, and prices are consolidating in a tight range near yesterday’s high, although the weekly R1 pivot point is capping as resistance.

We anticipated that prices could break higher should UK inflation come in strong today, or hold above the 10-day MA and 1.5926/37 support zone should prices instead retrace first. Keep in mind that Canadian inflation data is released at 13:30, so the ideal outcome for a bullish move is stronger than expected UK inflation, accompanied with weaker Canadian inflation. Next major resistance level is around 1.6200.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

The interim target of 7500 was met and exceeded with a high of 7538, which leaves the 7600 target still up for grabs.

20220518moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4183.88 (0.72%) 17 May 2022

  • 253 (72.29%) stocks advanced and 86 (24.57%) declined
  • 11 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 26.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 14.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 32.89% - ContourGlobal PLC (GLO.L)
  • + 7.88% - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
  • + 5.91% - Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

Underperformers:

  • -14.9% - TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS.L)
  • -6.74% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • -5.52% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
FTSE 100 trading guide

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220518calendarGMT

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade. 
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 8, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 8, 2023 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2023 12:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.