European Open: Gold holds above $1800 (for now)

Gold saw a false break of 1800 on Friday. The last time that happened in May, it marked a 6-week low.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2022 6:37 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 79 points (1.21%) and currently trades at 6,618.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 114.12 points (0.44%) and currently trades at 26,049.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -129.25 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 21,730.54
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -4.11 points (-0.03%) and currently trades at 14,889.78

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 49 points (0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,217.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,461.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 54 points (0.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,867.03

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -183 points (-0.59%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -88.25 points (-0.76%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.67%)

 

20220704futuresFX

 

China’s share markets were lower overnight on signs of rising covid cases in China. The ASX 200 rose around 1.5% with the ‘big four’ banks rising around 1.8% to 2.3% ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting, where they are expected to hike interest rates by 50-bp.

 

Volatility remained low across commodity and FX markets. And that could remain to be the case with the US on a public holiday. Copper prices traded in a tight range near last week’s 16-month low, USD/JPY is flat from the open but back above 135 after an initial move beneath it. Gold and silver are trading cautiously higher.

 

Gold (Daily Chart):

20220704goldFX

On Friday gold saw an initial break below $1800, only to see buyers step back in and reverse the days losses to close with a bullish pinbar at a key support level. We saw a similar move back in May which marked a swing low, so we’ll see if it has room to bounce over the near-term. From here we see the potential for a rise to the 1825 – 1830 area, but market positioning is not currently favourable for a strong rally. The reality is that managed funds and large speculators are increasing their short bets against gold, and if we see a close below $1800 then it could trigger another bout of selling.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220704movesFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3973.44 (-0.01%) 01 July 2022

  • 157 (44.86%) stocks advanced and 183 (52.29%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 45 fell to new lows
  • 18% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 80% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

  • Outperformers:
  • + 6.45% - discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)
  • + 6.00% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 5.96% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

     

    Underperformers:

  • -8.58% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • -7.68% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -7.13% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

German trade kicks off economic data at 07:00 BST. Swiss CPI data is then released at 07:30 – and worth keeping an eye on to see if it continues to beat expectations, as this piles on the pressure for the SNB (Swiss National Bank) to continue hiking rates. No top tier US data is released due to the 4th of July celebrations.

20220704calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Gold

Latest market news

Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Yesterday 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Yesterday 01:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest FTSE articles

germany_03
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 14, 2024 09:29 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 13, 2024 09:11 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 4, 2024 11:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.