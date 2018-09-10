GBPUSD Back Above 130 as Barnier says Brexit Deal Realistic in 68 Weeks

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 10, 2018 12:12 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Sometimes, it’s best to keep the analysis simple.

As the informal “deadline” for a Brexit deal draws nearer, sterling is becoming more attuned to headlines about the likelihood and structure of a deal. The UK’s relationship with its peers in the European Union is rapidly becoming the factor to watch when trading the pound, trumping central bank actions and traditional economic data.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that GBP/USD has spiked following today’s headlines from chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that an agreement is “realistic” in 6-8 weeks. A subsequent report from the Guardian that a Brexit summit was likely to be scheduled for mid-November, adding some meat to Barnier’s comments. While we’ve seen similar “false dawns” before, rhetoric and actions around a potential Brexit deal have taken on a distinctly positive tone of late (see “GBP/USD Hits 3-Week Highs on Bullish Brexit Chatter” for more) , raising the prospects of a GBP-positive deal in the coming weeks.

Technically speaking, GBP/USD has spiked above 1.30 on the headlines to peak above both its bearish trend line off the early May high and its 50-day moving average. A close near today’s highs would give bulls more confidence that the trend is indeed turning higher. In that case, the next level of resistance to watch will be the late July highs and the 100-day moving average around 1.3200. Conversely, a failure to hold today’s breakout could lead a small dip, but the near-term rising trend line around 1.2900 should provide an intraday floor as long as Brexit rhetoric maintains its positive tone.

As a final note, while Brexit developments will remain (pun not intended) the primary factor driving trade in cable, there are a couple of economic developments to watch this week. Tomorrow’s trade brings the monthly UK jobs report, with economists expecting +3.6k net new jobs and wages to rise at 2.5% year-over-year. Then, Thursday brings the BOE meeting, though having just raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.75% last month, little intrigue is likely.

 

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: Brexit British Pound GBP/USD GBP GBP/USD

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.