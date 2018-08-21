GBPUSD in Rally Mode after EUUK Brexit Presser

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 21, 2018 3:37 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The constant trickle of Brexit headlines continues to drip out, with today’s developments taking on a relatively positive tone.

While the two chief negotiators, Michel Barnier and Dominic Raab, still acknowledged the potential for a no-deal / “hard” Brexit, they noted that negotiations were in their final stage and will occur continually from now on. Perhaps most importantly, EU negotiator Barnier suggested that the October deadline for agreeing to a Brexit deal could be extended slightly. The EU’s willingness to extend the previous deadline suggests that a mutually acceptable deal may be near, though the Northern Ireland border remains a difficult sticking point.

In any event, traders are viewing the recent developments favorably, with pound sterling rising against all but one of its major rivals on the day (New Zealand’s kiwi being the lone exception). Technically speaking, GBP/USD is trading up by more than 250 pips off last week’s lows. Today’s price action so far has created a bullish “marubozu” candle, signaling strong buying pressure and pointing toward a likely continuation as we head into the middle of the week.

Though the near-term momentum sits firmly with the bulls, the longer-term bearish trend remains intact. The next levels to watch this week are previous-support-turned-resistance around 1.2960, potential psychological resistance at 1.30, and if those levels break, the three-month bearish trend line near 1.3100.

GBPUSD

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: Brexit British Pound GBP/USD GBP GBP/USD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.