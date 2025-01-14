Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High

The recovery in the price of gold seems to have stalled ahead of the December high ($2726) as it no longer carves a series of higher highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:02 PM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The recovery in the price of gold seems to have stalled ahead of the December high ($2726) as it no longer carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High

The price of gold may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low ($2615) as the 256K rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) curbs expectations for lower US interest rates, and speculation surrounding US monetary policy may influence bullion as it serves as an alternative to fiat currencies.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01142025

In turn, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may sway the precious metal as the headline reading is expected to increase to 2.9% in December from 2.7% per annum the month prior, while the core rate is seen holding steady at 3.3% during the same period.

Signs of persistent price growth may push the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-cutting cycle amid the ongoing expansion in employment, and the central bank may further adjust its forward guidance as the ‘median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9 percent’ at the end of 2025 compared to the 3.4 percent forecast at the September meeting.

With that said, gold may continue to trade within the confines of the November range as it holds below pre-US election prices, but the threat of a policy error by major central banks may keep bullion afloat as it serves as an alternative to fiat currencies.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 01142025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The recent recovery in the price of gold may unravel as it appears to be reversing ahead of the December high ($2726), with a close below $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) zone bringing the monthly low ($2615) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), but the price of gold may face range bound conditions should it hold above the December low ($2584).
  • Need a breach above the monthly high ($2698) to bring the December high ($2726) on the radar, with a break/close above the $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) opening up the November high ($2762).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Vulnerable Amid Push Below January Opening Range

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff

USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Today 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent
Today 06:25 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
Today 05:30 PM
EUR/USD Vulnerable Amid Push Below January Opening Range
Today 04:05 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after PPI data & gradual trade tariff reports
Today 02:17 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Eye the Break
Today 02:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

Research
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:48 PM
    downtrend chart
    Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:12 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD cannot ignore rising yields for too long
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        gold_10
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 11, 2025 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.