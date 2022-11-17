Nvidia’s (NVDA) near-60% rally could struggle at this resistance zone

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2022 4:00 AM
66 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Nvidia shares rose 2.7% during after-market trade thanks to strong data-centre demand helping them beat analysts Q3 revenue expectations. Earlier in the day they also announced a partnership with Microsoft to build an AI super computer. However, their EPS (earnings per share) was a miss and Q4 revenue guidance was also slightly lower than expected.

 

20221117moversFX

 

Nvidia (NVDA): Bear market rally or new bullish trend?

The tech stock peaked in November 2021 at 346.47 and managed to fall nearly 70% over the next 11 months, so its bear trend is more than established. Yet in the past month it has recovered an impressive 57.2%, and that makes us wonder whether this is the beginning of a much larger bull trend, or simply a tease of a bear-market bounce.

 

I’m happy to let the longer-term investors argue that one over, but I do know that we’re heading into 2023 with a Republican House and Democrat Senate, which means we’re less likely to see inflationary policies make their way over the line (good news to equity traders). But we’re also likely to be seeing much lower growth in 2023 and 2024, and cracks are appearing in the US employment sector data – and many big tech companies have announced layoffs or restructuring plans.

 

NVIDIA daily chart:

20221117nvdaFX

From a technical perspective, I suspect NVIDIA has posted a cycle top. Its rally stalled just below the 200-day EMA, which is a tough mut to crack. A small Doji formed at the cycle high, which is part of a 3-bar reversal called an Island reversal pattern. Furthermore, the reversal pattern is just beneath the prior peak which included a strong 2-bar reversal (and therefore a strong supply zone). Volume was also above average yesterday ahead of earnings and the stochastic oscillator is overbought, which itself is showing signs that it also wants to top out.

 

  • The stock rallied over 2% during after-market hours, but that could allows bears to short at a more favourable prices (assuming resistance holds).
  • Bears could enter short below the 200-day EMA with a stop above the 179.47 high.
  • Gap support around 141.62 – 145.47 makes a viable downside target which can be trailed along the way.
  • As price action unfolds, we may have a better idea as to whether it is a retracement against a much larger bullish move, or the market has returned to the long-term bear trend.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nvidia Corp AU Equities Monthly Trade Tech Stocks

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
Yesterday 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
Yesterday 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:49 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:43 PM
      Energy
      WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:26 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 12:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.