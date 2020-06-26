OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD Saudi Imports Drop to a Record Low

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 26, 2020 3:00 PM
1 views
Energy
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

There has been a sharp reversal in the Saudi exports of oil into the US with the Kingdom seemingly turning 180 degrees over the last month. Having flooded the US market with crude oil in April and May, oil imports from Saudi Arabia have now shrunk to a minimum. During the first two weeks of June only one Saudi cargo ship reached the US, according to Bloomberg, the equivalent of about 133,00 bbl/d, or a fraction of the 1.3m bbl/d offloaded in April. This should begin to be reflected in the API and EIA weekly petroleum data on Tuesday and Wednesday, but more importantly it will trigger a significant change in stock levels from mid-July onwards. It takes 45 days for Saudi tankers to reach the US and barely any have left the country this month.

Combine this with a return in domestic transport demand to almost 80% of the pre-corona levels, and rising, unless the process gets stalled by the new outbreaks in the Southern states, the supply picture towards the end of July will be significantly different from the present oversupply.

EasyJet earnings

Budget airline easyJet will report its results on Tuesday. Unlike the big state flagship names like Lufthansa, British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines, or Air France, easyJet is unlikely to see any state support in battling with the corona-induced losses and its results will to some degree more closely reflect the reality of European travel demand.

Having in the past flown hundreds of flights into every sunny corner of Europe and the Middle East, the company resurrected only a few of the most popular flight routes across Europe on 15 June. The most interesting part of the company’s results will not be so much the actual earnings, or rather losses, caused by the pandemic, but a sense of whether the European tourist market is recovering and at what rate, particularly as the borders keep closing and opening daily. With temperatures rising in the UK and the Health Secretary threatening to close domestic beaches because of a breakdown of social distancing, Britons may have an extra reason to want to swap Britain for one of the southern European countries where the coronavirus is now already in the rearview mirror.

In the US the airline earnings calendar kicks off on 9 July with Delta Airlines.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index

The Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey would normally not be a major indicator for the oil market but under the current circumstances, where the new COVID-19 case count in the state has risen to over 5,000 each day, this week the monthly outlook survey for the Texan industry will provide an insight into how much of the state’s industrial demand for oil still remains intact. The indicator, which shows changes in output, order levels and prices, is expected to have dropped to –59 in June compared with -49 in May, despite the reopening of the state in April.

Source: EIA

When

What

Why is it important

Mon 29 Jun 08.00

Dallas Fed June manufacturing business index

An insight into the Texas manufacturing as the spread of the pandemic picks up

Tue 30 June 07.00

Easyjet earnings

A proxy for European air travel demand. Look out for the company’s outlook for the summer travel season

Tue 30 June 21.30

API weekly crude oil stocks

Previous increase 1.749m

Wed 1 Jul 02.45

China June manufacturing PMI

China’s manufacturing is back to expansion mode, but only just

Wed 1 Jul 08.55

Germany June manufacturing PMI

German manufacturing is unlikely to show much change from May, still in contraction

Wed 1 Jul 15.00

US June manufacturing PMI

Manufacturing has improved from May and is expected to show a reading of 49, just below the key 50 level which indicates expansion

Wed 1 Jul 15.30

EIA US crude oil stocks

The weekly rises should show either a significant slowdown or even a reversal

Wed 1 July 20.30

US total June vehicle sales

A proxy for future transport demand

Thu 2 July 13.30

US initial jobless claims

Last up 1.62m 

Thu 2 July 18.00

Baker Hughes June International rig count and weekly US rig count

A change in the weekly schedule because of Independence Day


Related tags: Saudi Arabia Brent Oil

Latest market news

FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Today 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Today 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Today 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Saudi Arabia articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Saudi Arabia throw Western allies a bone with potential output increase
By:
Matt Simpson
June 2, 2022 01:03 AM
    Energy
    OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD: At Long Last, A Recovery in Demand?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 19, 2020 02:07 PM
      Crude oil regains poise
      By:
      Global Author
      October 25, 2016 07:31 AM
        Oil higher ahead of OPEC decision
        By:
        Global Author
        September 28, 2016 12:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.