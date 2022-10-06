Stocks drop but will Wall Street come to the rescue again?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 6, 2022 11:30 AM
24 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Markets remain highly volatile. By mid-morning European session, the major European indices and US futures were at their session lows, after a late comeback on Wall Street on Wednesday failed to excite the bulls on this side of the Atlantic, not least because recession worries continue to grow as Eurozone retail sales and German industrial orders both fell more than expected. But will it be a day of two halves, like the day before? Will dip buyers step in again to defend recent gains as indices test short term support levels?

Fed pivot expectations unjustified

 

There are no major fundamental justifications for the stock market bulls to be aggressive buyers right now. This is why we are seeing the indices fail to show significant follow-through each time we have a bounce. There has been some speculation that the Fed is going to pivot and start easing its aggressive rate increases, following the footsteps of a couple of other central banks like the RBA. But bets that the era of central bank hawkishness has peaked is a dangerous game and hasn’t worked very well this year. We have repeatedly seen inflation data exceeding expectations and the Fed has correspondingly responded by being even more hawkish with its rate increases and language. The labour market has remained very hot until now, but following some weakness this week, investors are expecting the monthly non-farm employment report to disappoint expectations this time. But will the Fed be too concerned about one month’s worth of jobs data?

Following some speculation about the Fed potentially pivoting, yesterday saw the Fed’s San Francisco President Mary Daly and Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic come out and insisted that they are committed to avoiding pulling back on hikes prematurely, echoing comments from many other FOMC officials that have recently spoken. Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook and Loretta Mester will be speaking later today. Expect more of the same tone from these officials.

 

European markets down more than 1%

 

In Europe, investors appear a lot less confident than they do on Wall Street, where dip-buying recused the major indices late in the day. But at the time of writing on Thursday morning, the major European indices had given up the entire gains made in the second half of yesterday’s session and were testing the lows from the previous session. Here, traders were weighing the impact of the renewed rise in oil prices on inflation, and as recession concerns intensified further on the back of some more disappointing data:

  • Eurozone Retail Sales fell 2.0% year-over-year, compared to forecasts of -1.7% and previous reading of -0.9%.
  • German Industrial Orders slumped 2.4% month-over-month, which was much weaker than --0.7% expected and the previous month’s -1.1% print.

The above data points to weakness in demand and underlines expectations of a looming recession in the coming quarters. The energy price shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to be the main driver behind the economic slump.

 

Will US investors come to the rescue again?

 

As we saw yesterday, Wall Street bulls came to the rescue by buying the dip which sent the major indices towards their session highs by the end of the session. As traders await Friday’s US jobs report and more direction from Fed speakers, I wouldn’t rule out another rebound here, even if, ultimately, I reckon that we will soon see new lows on the indices. But for now, the likes of the Nasdaq futures are testing their respective short-term support levels and so we may well see another bounce back.

For the Nasdaq the area around 11470ish appears to be an important pivotal zone. A bounce here is what the bulls will be eying, while the bears will want to see the index close below this level in order to trigger further technical selling below it.

 

nasdaq

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Stocks Tech Stocks Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Listless markets ignore Russian coup
Today 07:45 PM
USDBRL reflects Copom minutes, postponement of the fiscal framework and tax reform expectations
Today 07:38 PM
S&P 500 forecast: More losses likely after index ended 5-week winning run
Today 03:51 PM
Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
Today 01:10 PM
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
S&P 500 forecast: More losses likely after index ended 5-week winning run
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:51 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:10 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:33 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 21, 2023 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.