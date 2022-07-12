The champagne is on ice, the parity party awaits

A burst of dollar strength pushed EUR/USD to just 5 pip above parity – a level which has not been tested in just under 20 years.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 12, 2022 4:00 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
A burst of dollar strength pushed EUR/USD to just 5 pip above parity. Although the move appears to be on the back of rising yen, which is now the strongest major currency of the Asian session. The yen is stronger following comments from Kuroda, saying that inflation is likely to increase in pace. EUR/USD has been caught in the crossfire between dollar and yen strength - as EUR/JPY has fallen more than USD/JPY today it has taken EUR/USD down with it.

 

20220712moversFOREXfx

 

A move down to parity has been floated on and off over the years, but now it is close to becoming a reality. But I’d be surprised if it simply gave way with its first test of 1.0000 in nearly 20 years. And I strongly suspect there’s a plethora of buy-limit orders around the parity level, with stops just below – and that makes a technical argument for an initial bounce. Of course, the risk here is that if prices do break below parity it could trigger some large stops and send the market lower. Whichever way it breaks, it will be a key focal point for traders in the European and US sessions.

 

20220712volatilityFX

 

If EUR/USD breaks today it could prompt some volatility, trigger poorly placed stops and initiate fresh sell orders. There’s technical support levels around 0.9984, then the 0.9939 – 0.9950 zone. But overnight implied volatility rose to 18.89 annualised, which is roughly +/- 1.19% either side of parity. And demand four puts (downside protection) has also increased, so traders are seemingly bracing themselves for a rough ride today. Whichever way it breaks, it could make for a lively session.

20220712eurusdFX

 

 

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

 

 

 

Technical Analysis Forex EUR USD Parity Trade Ideas

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.