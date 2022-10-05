The RBNZ hiked by 50bp – but a 75bp hike was considered

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 5, 2022 3:03 AM
163 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The RBNZ hiked for an eight consecutive meeting to take interest rates to 3.5%.

 

Highlights from the meeting record:

  • Inflation is currently too high and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level.
  • …a lower New Zealand dollar, if sustained, poses further upside risk to inflation over the forecast horizon.
  • …falling house prices and declines in other asset prices will negatively impact household consumption
  • …the labour market remains very tight.
  • The Committee considered whether to increase the OCR by 50 or 75 basis points at this meeting.
  • On balance, the Committee agreed that a 50 basis point increase was appropriate at this meeting.

 

20221005rbnzocr

 

The RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50bp to 3.5%. It’s the eighth consecutive hike this cycle totalling 325bp – and five of the last eight have been in 50bp increments. And if that’s not enough to wet your whistle, they also discussed a potential 75ph hike. One school of thought assumed a higher hike today could mean a lower terminal rate further out, whilst another placed greater emphasis on the degree of hikes had already made, alongside the lag policy has on the economy and the slow pass-through rate for retail interest rates. Against that backdrop, 75bp increments further out seem unlikely.

 

Furthermore, RBNZ’s governor Adrian Orr commented that their tightening cycle has become “very mature” although there is still “a little bit of work to be done”. According to RBNZ’s own projections, their OCR is forecast to be at 3.7% by December. And with one meeting left this year and the cash rate already at 3.5%, then perhaps a 25bp hike on November 23rd is more likely than a 50bp.

 

 

The combination of the RBA disappointing with a 25bp ‘dovish hike’ and the RBNZ coming out with a 50bp ‘hawkish hike’ has weighed further on AUD/NZD. Also helping is that business sentiment in New Zealand is significantly less pessimistic that it was a few months ago, which is a net positive is it is the rate of change we observe over the relative level.

 

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20221005audnzdFX

AUD/NZD remains within a bullish channel but momentum has clearly turned lower. Prices have seen a clear break beneath the 2016 and 2017 highs, so we prefer to fade into minor rallies and anticipate prices could fall to the lower channel. 1.1190 and 1.1115 could also provide support, a break of which suggests a trend reversal is underway.

 

 

NZD/USD 4-hour chart:

20221005nzdusdFX

NZD/USD has fallen over -25% from its YTD high set in February, and its strong downtrend shows the potential to retest its YTD low around 0.5470. Yet the pair is within a corrective phase and RBNZ now has the higher interest rate over the Fed (by 25bp).

 

Given the US dollar is within a correction, and weak employment data helped weigh on it further overnight, then a soft ADP employment report today could help NZD/USD correct higher. We’d be surprised if it can get back above 0.6000 though, so we would continue to look for evidence of a swing high for a potential short.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: XAU USD Gold Technical Analysis Trade Ideas RBNZ Central Bank NZD USD AUD NZD

Latest market news

Rate hikes ain’t over, all over the world
Today 06:53 PM
History of commodity markets
Today 02:49 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks fall as hawkish central banks fuel recession fears
Today 01:07 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Hawkish central banks hit stocks
Today 12:49 PM
EUR/GBP, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit 3-week low ahead of BoE meeting
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest XAU USD articles

Research
Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 30, 2023 12:30 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold forecast: Metal declines but outlook positive
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 23, 2023 01:31 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
        Gold trading
        Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 10, 2023 04:47 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.