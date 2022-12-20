The yen is aggressively stronger following the BOJ’s YCC announcement

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 20, 2022 4:31 AM
135 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The BOJ (Bank of Japan) have increased their upper limit of their yield target to 0.5% and will allow it to move freely between -0.5% to 0.5%. Markets were quick to react with the 10-year JGB rising to 4.3% - it’s highest level since 2015. The OIS curve is also rising aggressively as markets price in the end of the BOJ's ultra-loose policy.

20221220yenvolatilityFX

 

No action was expected from today’s meeting – and the bank of Japan once again teach us that complacency is the devil. It’s almost as if they wait until nobody is watching before announcing any change of policy. And this is arguably the biggest surprise they have handed markets since moving to negative interest rates in January 2016.

20221220ois

 

Still, the winds of change are growing stronger with Japan’s financial regulator recently looking into risks for the bond market ‘if’ the BOJ were to remove their ultra-loose policy. And Japan’s PM now looking for flexibility with the inflation target with his review of the 10-year accord with the BOJ. So the move from the BOJ has not come without warning, it’s just few were paying attention ahead of the holiday period.

20221220ycc

 

USD/JPY is currently down around -2.6% for the day, which is its worst session since the November US inflation report which came in much softer than expected. But you can look across any yen pair and they look very similar – strength to the yen to the detriment to the currency you trade it against. And whilst volatility is significantly high for an Asian session, take note that European and US markets are yet to react. From here is looks as though USD/JPY could be headed for 130 now that it has broken to a new cycle low.

20221220usdjpyFX

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas BoJ Central Bank Japan USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM
USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
Today 02:42 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Yesterday 04:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_06
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:37 PM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:43 PM
      Circuit board
      Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 04:15 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.