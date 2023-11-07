TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:53 AM
united_states_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Long bond yields worldwide plummeted last week
  • TLT, an ETF that tracks a basket of long-dated US Treasuries, hit the highest level in six weeks
  • Two large longer-dated US Treasury auctions and busy Fed speaking calendar will

Bonds make the financial world go round, especially US Treasuries. And when it comes to valuing other financial and real word assets, few things are more important than long bonds, those maturing in ten years or greater.

After a week where we’ve seen one of the largest declines in bond yields in years, and with a slate of long-dated Treasury auctions arriving on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s not a bad time to look at iShares’ 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF, especially with trading volumes for ‘TLT’ are going through the roof.

TLT EFT rebounds from multi-decade support

After testing long-dated support going back more than a decade during October, the ETF bounced strong late last week, driven by a variety of positive factors for bond investors. You could hear the collective sigh of relief from fixed income desks as the quarterly US Treasury refunding plan, the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve rate decisions and US nonfarm payrolls report came and went without incident, providing a rare moment that buyers pounced on, sending TLT back levels seen in mid-September.

However, the rebound faltered around $89, the intersection of horizontal and downtrend resistance and 50-day moving average. To become more excited about upside it will likely have to clear this zone, otherwise it risks reversing back towards the recent lows.

A break of $89 may solidify the view that bond yields have peaked, something that may assist more traders to adopt a bullish stance. Levels to watch are located around $92.30, $97.50, $103.80 and at $109. On the downside, $82.70 to $81 is essentially a support zone established over a decade ago. Below that is essentially unchartered territory for this ETF.

tlt nov 7

Fundamental risks return for TLT

From a fundamental perspective, you can expect Fed speakers to push back against the easing in financial conditions seen following the Fed decision by talking up the potential for further rate hikes. This far into the tightening cycle, the FOMC cannot allow activity to reaccelerate through lower bond yields, lower credit spreads, asset price gains and lower volatility. Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed President, has already used the media to send out a renewed hawkish message. Other FOMC members will likely follow suit this week.

With little major US economic data on the radar, auctions for 10 and 30-year US Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday respectively loom as potential catalysts for long bond yields to continue reversing or revisit the prior cycle highs.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: iShares Barc 20 plus Yr Treasury ETF Bonds Fed ETF

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:24 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
Today 04:38 AM
Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
Today 12:34 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
Yesterday 11:17 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Russell 2000 dips ahead of a week with little news
Yesterday 07:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest iShares Barc 20 plus Yr Treasury ETF articles

Federal reserve Eagle
USD/JPY, TLT ETF: CPI, bond auctions, Fed make this a huge week for yield sensitive assets
By:
David Scutt
October 10, 2023 05:56 AM
    united_states_02
    Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 29, 2023 01:48 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:24 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 04:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.