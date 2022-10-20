Two trades to watch: Gold, EUR/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2022 8:46 AM
95 views
Gold Sand
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

gold2020fx

EUR/USD edges higher after German PPI

 

EUR/USD is rising, recouping losses from the previous session as USD bulls pause for breath.

Headline eurozone inflation rose to 9.9% YoY in September. This was below the 10% initially forecast but is sufficiently high to keep pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at next week’s meeting.

German PPI remained stubbornly high at 45.8% YoY in September, in line with August but above forecasts of 44.7%. PPI is considered a lead indicator for consumer prices, suggesting that consumer prices will continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the USD is broadly supported by the hawkish Federal Reserve, and safe haven flows as global recession fears rise.

Looking ahead, US jobless claims and several Fed speakers could lift the USD.

Where next for EUR/USD?

 

EUR/USD has formed a series of lower lows and lower since February. The pair ran into resistance this week at 0.9865 and is edging lower. The RSI is just below 50, which suggests that momentum supports the downside.

Sellers are looking for a break below support at 0.9750 the 20 sma and the multi-week falling trendline. A break below here opens the door to 0.9650, the October 13 low, and 0.9535, the 2022 low.

Buyers will rise above 0.9870 the weekly high, exposing the 50 sma at 0.9920 and 1.00 the October high.

 

 

eurusd2010fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD Gold

Latest market news

Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:25 AM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:56 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:25 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 02:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.