US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout

Longer-dated US bonds are threatening to break higher into what’s arguably the most important US CPI report in nearly a year. What happens next will be important for broader financial markets given the implications for global borrowing costs.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 12, 2024 6:20 AM
united_states_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US benchmark Treasury futures look to be breaking higher, implying lower yields ahead
  • TLT ETF should outperform if US yields were to push lower
  • Tuesday’s US CPI report looms as a make-or-break event for long bond bulls

Longer-dated US bonds are threatening to break higher into what’s arguably the most important US CPI report in nearly a year. What happens next will be important for financial markets given the implications for global borrowing costs.

US benchmark bond futures breaking higher

Last week I nominated US 10-year bond futures as the most important chart in the financial world in early 2024, noting it had broken its 200-day moving average before doing away with a horizontal level that had acted as support and resistance on numerous occasions dating back six months.

As futures tend to drive movements in Treasury markets, the development signaled the possibility that US bond yields may continue pushing lower, an outcome that would have implications for multiple asset classes.

For those who would like the delve a little deeper, you can read the full note here.

When it comes to assets likely to benefit from bullish bond breakout, few screen as strongly as iShares’ 20-Year plus Treasury Bond ETF, known for its ticker code ‘TLT’. With US 10-year futures threatening to break higher, it suggests Treasuries with longer maturities may do the same, pointing to potential upside for TLT given it tracks a basket of bonds with 20-years or longer until maturity.

TLT testing 50-week moving average

Looking at the TLT weekly, the price sits at an interesting technical level into what’s arguably the most important US inflation report for almost a year following the hot January result a month ago. After rebounding from what’s now a major triple bottom at $82.43, TLT is now testing the 50-week moving average, a level that has capped advances on multiple occasions since early 2022, including the past few months.

While it’s been unsuccessful thus far, sitting in what looks to be a bullish pennant, it points to the potential for TLT to join other rates indicators in threatening to break higher. A break through the 50-week MA and pennant puts the December 2023 high around $100.57 in sight. A stop loss below the 50-week MA would provide protection against reversal. Beyond, $104.00 would be the next upside target for potential longs.

US CPI a make-or-break moment for long bond bulls

With the February US inflation report carrying the potential to answer whether the hot reading in January was an anomaly or start of a potential trend, we have an obvious catalyst that could make or break the bullish bond breakout trade idea flagged today.

tlt Mar 12

For those considering the trade, please be aware the US Treasury will be auctioning off 10-year notes and 30-year bonds this week, providing other major risk events for longer-dated yields

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: iShares Barc 20 plus Yr Treasury ETF Bonds Trade Ideas ETF

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest iShares Barc 20 plus Yr Treasury ETF articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
Bad news for long bond bulls following bearish break
By:
David Scutt
March 19, 2024 02:30 AM
    united_states_05
    TLT ETF, Gold: Long bond bulls face first real test with directional risks for yields evenly balanced
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 19, 2023 05:47 AM
      united_states_03
      TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 7, 2023 01:53 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY, TLT ETF: CPI, bond auctions, Fed make this a huge week for yield sensitive assets
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 10, 2023 05:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.