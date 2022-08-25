US open: Stocks rise as GDP & jobless claims beat forecasts

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 1:29 PM
18 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.12% at 33025

S&P futures +0.44% at 4160

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 12999

In Europe

FTSE +0.13% at 7480

Dax +0.18% at 13256

Euro Stoxx +0.09% at 3670 

GDP improves, but still in recession

US stocks are heading higher for a second day as investors digested the latest data and looked toward the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

US GDP was upwardly revised to -0.6% annualized in Q2 up from -0.9% in the initial estimate and ahead of the -0.8% forecast. Although this still shows that the US economy was in a technical recession.

Meanwhile, US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 243k down from 250k in a sign that the US labour market is holding up despite the US economy being in a technical recession and despite rising inflation.

The central bankers’ gathering kicks off later today and while some clips will be coming through to the market the main focus in on Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow, which comes just an hour and a half after the latest PCE inflation data.

Powell’s speech will be watched closely and will likely set the tone in the markets until the next FOMC. Heading not the speech inflation is still over 4 times the Fed’s target level so we can expect a reiteration of the Fed’s commitment to cutting inflation. The Fed’s job is clearly not done yet. Expectations of a dovish pivot have been priced out earlier in the week. The risk could be that the Fed is prepared to go bigger for longer.

In corporate news:

Peloton falls 16% pre-market after the exercise bike manufacturer reported a larger than expected net loss in Q4. Rising costs, slow progress in the turnaround and falling demand are hitting the stock.

Tesla rises pre-market after the 3-for-1 stock split. This is the second time that the EV maker has split its stock in 2 years.

Nvidia reports a 19% QoQ drop in revenue mainly due to a slowdown in demand for gaming chips.

Where next for the S&P50?

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4300 the 200 sma before rebounding lower and finding support at 4100. The price trades caught between the 100 and 200 sma and the RSI is relatively neutral. Sellers will be looking for a move southwards of 4100 horizontal support and 4070 the 100 sma. Buyers will look for a move over 4300 to extend the upside recovery and create a higher high.

spx2508fx

FX markets – USD falls, AUD jumps

The USD is falling as risk sentiment continues to improve. The USD had rallied to 109.27 in the previous session matching its 20-year high touched at the start of July as hawkish Fed bets built ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

EUR/USD is rising boosted by better-than-expected data from Germany. German GDP was upwardly revised to 0.1% QoQ in Q2, from 0%. Meanwhile, the German IFO business climate was also better than forecast at 88.5, down from 88.7. However, this is still only marginally above a 2-year low. The ECB minutes didn’t bring anything new to the table.

AUD/USD is outperforming its major peers, boosted by the upbeat market mood and announcement of a huge stimulus plan in China, equating to around 1% of GDP to support the slowing economy.

AUD/USD 1% at 0.6980

EUR/USD +0.23% at 0.9935

Oil holds steady at $100.00

Oil prices are holding steady after strong gains across the past two sessions. On the one hand, oil prices are being supported by the prospect of OPEC cutting oil supply. However, this is being offset by the possibility of Iranian oil returning to the market should the Iran nuclear agreement be revived.

Earlier in the week the Saudi Energy Minister surprised the market by suggesting that a production cut could help stabilize the market. His comments lifted oil prices to a three-week high and reduced the odds of oil prices slipping below $90 in the near term.

A larger than expected draw on crude stock piles is also supporting the price. According to the latest EIA data, stockpiles declined by 3.3 million barrels.

WTI crude trades -0.35% at $92.78

Brent trades -0.1% at $100.35

  

Looking ahead

15:00 Jackson Hole Symposium

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Indices Oil

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Yesterday 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 6, 2023 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 6, 2023 11:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.