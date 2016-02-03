USD JPY The short half life of the BOJ s radioactive negative interest rate decision

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 3, 2016 10:50 AM
2 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

According to Wikipedia, Hydrogen-7 is the radioactive isotope with the shortest half-life at about 21 yoctoseconds (10-24 seconds). Of course, nothing in financial markets moves quite that fast (despite the best efforts of some algorithms), but the half-life of Friday’s surprise BOJ interest rate cut has been shockingingly short, even by 2016’s fast-moving market’s standards.

While the decision to cross the "negative interest rate rubicon" represents a major shift from the BOJ, traders are starting to realize that the actual economic impact of the interest rate cut will be minimal. As we noted on Friday, "logistically, the impact of the change in policy will be relatively limited, as it will "only" apply to about ¥10-30T of reserves (the vast bulk of reserves will continue to earn 0.1%)…"

The BOJ may eventually opt to expand the holdings that the rate applies to (or cut rates further), but for today, the central bank’s decision is being completely overwhelmed by the massive wave of risk aversion enveloping global markets this week. In other words, despite (or in some ways because of) the now-negative interest rates in Japan, traders still view the yen as a major safe-haven currency. Therefore, the near-term direction of the yen will depend on market sentiment (read: price action in other major markets like equities and commodities) as much as traditional economic data out of the US and Japan.

Technical view: USD/JPY

On a technical basis, the longer-term view for USD/JPY remains unchanged: the pair remains locked within the 900-pip range from 116.00 up to 125.00 that has contained rates since November 2014. From a fundamental perspective, we continue to believe that the BOJ will take actions to defend the bottom of this range, as the last thing the Japanese economy needs is a strengthening yen, but the near-term momentum remains strongly in favor of the bears for now.

With the MACD rolling over below the "0" level and the RSI indicator topping out before reaching "overbought" territory, more short-term weakness toward the 116-117 zone in USD/JPY is possible if global equities remain on the back foot.

Related tags: BoJ DJIA Negative Interest Rates Risk aversion SPX 500 USD/JPY Technical Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Today 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Today 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Today 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest BoJ articles

Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 21, 2023 12:10 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      US dollar analysis: USD/JPY coiling ahead of CPI, Fed, and BOJ
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 12, 2023 03:37 PM
        The Week Ahead: US Inflation, FOMC, ECB and BOJ meetings in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 9, 2023 03:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.