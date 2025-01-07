USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY extends the advance from the start of the week to clear the December high (158.09).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:30 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY extends the advance from the start of the week to clear the December high (158.09), but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum abating as the recent rise in the exchange rate fails to push the oscillator into overbought territory.

USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY climbs to a fresh weekly high (158.43) as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that ‘the number of job openings was little changed at 8.1 million on the last business day of November,’ with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) revealing that ‘the number of job openings increased in professional and business services (+273,000), finance and insurance (+105,000), and private educational services (+38,000).’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01072025

In turn, the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) may also influence USD/JPY as the economy is anticipated to add 154K jobs in December, and evidence of a strong labor market may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to alter the path for monetary policy as the economy shows little signs of an imminent recession.

In turn, a positive development may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it raises the Fed’s scope to pause its rate-cutting cycle, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may drag on the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

With that said, swings in the carry trade may continue to influence USD/JPY as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pursues a neutral stance, but the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the 2024 high (161.95) as it clears the December high (158.09).

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 01072025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (158.43) following the failed attempt to close below 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), with a move above 160.40 (1990 high) bringing the 2024 high (161.95) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the December 1986 high (163.95), but USD/JPY may hold within last year’s range should if struggle to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows.
  • A close below 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) may push USD/JPY back towards 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with a break/close below 151.95 (2022 high) opening up the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Today 08:14 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Today 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Today 07:31 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Today 07:15 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact
Today 04:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
Today 02:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_07
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 07:31 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Bitcoin_100USD
      Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
        Japanese Flag
        The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 30, 2024 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.